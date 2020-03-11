Who is Dr Anthony Fauci?

Dr. Anthony Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and member of the Coronavirus Working group formed by President Trump at the end of January.

His vast experience in treatment Infectious diseases led him to be appointed to the task force, which is responsible for leading the U.S. government response to the new 2019 coronavirus – also known as COVID-19 – and keeping Trump informed of new developments.

Fauci, 79, is leading the administration’s efforts to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus while ensuring that the American people have up-to-date health and travel information, according to the White House.

DR. FAUCI SAYS TO ELDERLY PEOPLE WHO HAVE UNDERLYING CONDITIONS MUST SUSPEND TRAVEL AND DISTANCE FROM THE PUBLIC “NOW”

His credibility in the medical community prompted U.S. senators to demand that he become the face of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus, The Hill reported on March 10.

“It was suggested because it has credibility,” said a senator, according to the news outlet. “He speaks with authority. He has respect in the medical community. This is what the suggestion was because it is a medical thing. This is not a political crisis – although we can get out of it. “

As the coronavirus continued to spread, Fauci was a regular witness to Congress on the emerging threat. He is widely respected and even received the Presidential Medal of Liberty, which is the highest honor bestowed on a civilian by the President of the United States.

Fauci appeared at a White House press briefing on March 10 to provide an update on the virus and provide suggestions to the American people.

During the briefing, he warned against participating in large-scale gatherings in the United States, as the number of cases reached 1000 and the virus was reported in all but 12 states.

FAUCI SAYS “EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE” WHEN ASKED ABOUT ENLARGED CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

“We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we cannot do the kind of things that we were doing a few months ago,” said Fauci.

He also made reference to recent White House guidelines – advising people to wash their hands regularly and avoid handshakes, while taking up habits like covering up coughing and sneezing and refraining from touch your face.

As head of NIAID since 1984, Fauci has advised six former presidents on the threat of HIV / AIDS and has played a central role in research on the disease outbreaks.

He has made numerous contributions to research and his portfolio at the agency includes the treatment of various immune and infectious diseases, including respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika.

He helped influence decisions on the direction of research while overseeing an agency with a budget of $ 5.9 million this year.

“Dr. Fauci has made an essential contribution to understanding how HIV destroys the body’s defenses, which leads to its susceptibility to life-threatening infections,” according to NIAID. “He has been instrumental in developing treatments that allow people living with HIV to lead long, active lives.”

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES BECOMES “COMMUNITY SPREAD” AND MAY BE MORE PREVALENT

Fauci ranked 41st among the most cited researchers of all time, according to a 2019 analysis of citations from Google Scholar.

He ranked eighth out of more than 2.2 million authors in the field of immunology by the total number of citations between 1980 and January 2019, according to the Web of Science.

He is considered a pioneer in the field of immunoregulation, his observations serving as the basis for current understanding of the regulation of the human immune response, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Fauci grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and received his MD from Cornell University Medical College in 1966.