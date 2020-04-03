Who is JB Pritzker? 3 Facts About The Governor Of Illinois

In addition to the daily briefings of President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, daily updates from key governors – from Andrew Cuomo of New York to J.B. Pritzker from Illinois – have become key events in this COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker, a first-time Liberal Democrat, lambasted Trump last March before the two quarreled over Twitter over the administration’s response.

The head of the Land of Lincoln, the 43rd governor of Illinois compared Trump to a “carnival barker” before the two called, and the president promised the state of Illinois 250,000 masks and 300 respirators .

Pritzker has extended the state home care order until the end of April in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] recommendations, as well as the closing of schools. He also sent the National Guard to the Stateville Correctional Center after the death of a coronavirus inmate.

The state has seen at least 6,980 confirmed cases and 146 deaths from COVID-19.

He is the richest governor in American history

Pritzker, named after his uncles Jay and Bob, “J.B.”, had an estimated personal net worth of $ 3.4 billion and more private wealth than any other governor in the history of the United States. He is the second richest politician to hold office behind former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Before becoming governor, he was co-founder and managing partner of the Pritzker Group in Chicago and is a member of the Pritzker family, which largely owns the Hyatt hotel chain and has been near the top of the Forbes “America’s list Richest Families “since its inception in 1982.

He was first elected in 2018

Pritzker ran unsuccessfully for the United States House of Representatives in the 9th Congress District of Illinois in 1998, spending half a million dollars out of his own pocket. He finished third among five candidates for the Democratic primary.

Then in 2008, he was Hillary Clinton’s national co-chair for the campaign and helped bring the Clinton and Obama campaigns together in Illinois.

Illinois voters elected him governor in 2018; he took office in January 2019.

Blagojevich consulted him to replace the siege of Obama

In 2017, the Chicago Tribune released an 11-minute FBI wiretap between the then government. Rod Blagojevich and Pritzker from 2008, showing the two discussing contributions to the campaign and a possible appointment of Pritzker to a state office.

At the time, Pritzker said he had “done nothing wrong,” but he later apologized for a number of controversial and inflammatory comments made in a private conversation with Blagojevich while the two people were discussing the appointment of President of the Senate Obama in 2008.

It has been recorded as saying that the appointment of then secretary of state Jesse White “would cover you on the African American issue” and that he was the “least offensive” candidate.