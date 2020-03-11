Who is Jerome Adams? | Fox News

Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general of the United States, was one of the most frequently seen government officials explaining the risks of coronavirus and the federal government’s response to it.

Adams, who oversees the United States Public Health Service Corps, told CNN in a recent interview that the United States “is moving into a mitigation phase, which means we are helping communities understand that you’re going to see more cases. Unfortunately, you’re going to see more deaths, but that doesn’t mean we should panic. “

Here is some information about his medical history.

ADAMS MEDICAL SUMMARY

Adams, vice-admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Corps, was appointed to this position in 2017 by Trump after serving as the Indiana State Health Commissioner. In 2014, he was appointed by the then governor, Mike Pence, Vice President of Trump, as state health commissioner in 2014.

Adams, the 20th general surgeon in the United States, has been a major advocate for the ability of counties to initiate needle exchange programs to stem the spread of disease among intravenous drug users while the state fight against opioid abuse.

As Indiana health commissioner, Adams oversaw the effort in 2015 after more than 180 HIV cases struck a rural county in southern Indiana, who were blamed for sharing needles among people who inject a liquefied pain reliever.

Anesthesiologist, Adams was an assistant professor in the Indiana University School of Medicine. He is originally from Maryland and has a BA in biochemistry and psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a MD from the Indiana School of Medicine.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said at the time that Adams “has extensive healthcare experience and has worked on the front lines of public health in Indiana and its working doctor status will be very useful. lead the health promotion and disease prevention efforts of our country. “

FAST ACTION DURING A FLIGHT

In 2018, Adams intervened to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight to Jackson, Miss.

One person lost consciousness while the aircraft was on the ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Adams and two nurses responded. The patient woke up and Adams determined that it was better for the plane to return at the door and for the patient to go to hospital for further assessment. Adams also called the patient’s spouse to explain what had happened, the spokesperson said.

Adams tweeted that the patient was fine and, like a good public health doctor, was happy to help.

WHAT ARE THE TASKS OF A GENERAL SURGEON?

The surgeon general “provides Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health and reduce their risk of illness and injury,” according to the HHS website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report