Who is John Bel Edwards? Here are 4 things to know about the governor of Louisiana

John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, was governor of Louisiana since 2016, after defeating Republican US Senator David Vitter in the second round of the 2015 election for governor.

He was re-elected for a second term in the 2019 elections, becoming the first Democratic governor to be re-elected in the state since 1975.

The governor of Bayou State took the lead in his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, ordering residents to stay at home and shutting down non-essential businesses to curb the spread of the virus.

Here are four things to know about Bel Edwards.

He is an army veteran

Bel Edwards was born in Amite City, Louisiana on September 16, 1966, the seventh in eight children. After graduating from Amite High School in 1984 – as a promotion major – he then obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from West point.

For eight years, Bel Edwards continued to serve in the military, primarily with the 25th Infantry Division and the 82nd Airborne Division, including commanding a company of the 82nd’s 3rd Brigade, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

At the end of his military career, he returned to Louisiana and obtained a doctorate in law from the Paul M. Herbert Law Center at Louisiana State University in 1999. He did not practice criminal law due to the status of local sheriff of his brother.

A NEW ORLEANS DOCTOR IN LOUISIANA POTENTIALLY BECOMES THE NEXT CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOT

He was massively elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives

Bel Edwards was a candidate for the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2007, defeating fellow member George Tucker in a second round of elections.

A pro-life democrat, Bel Edwards was massively elected, winning all the parishes in the House 72 district. He served for eight years.

During his tenure, he chaired the House Veterans Committee – the only first-year legislator to chair a committee – and was also chosen as chair of the Democratic House caucus. He also criticized the governor at the time, Bobby Jindal, for his frequent trips away from Louisiana to raise funds for Republicans elsewhere.

The public service is a family business

Bel Edwards is the son of Dora Jean, a charitable nurse, and a former sheriff of the parish of Tangipahoa Frank M. Edwards Jr. His brother Frank M. Edwards III is the police chief of the city of Independence, Louisiana. During this time, his brother Daniel H. Edwards followed their father’s path to become the sheriff of the parish of Tangipahoa.

Her sister-in-law, Blair Downing Edwards, is a judge of the 21st juvenile and republican court.

In 2014, Bel Edwards and members of his political family from the parish of Tangipahoa were inducted in groups at the Louisiana Political Museum and the Hall of Fame Winnfield.

Coronavirus Response Raised Governor Profile

The global coronavirus pandemic has helped propel Bel Edward’s profile nationally for his response and attempts to curb the spread of the virus.

The state has become another hotspot after reporting more than 6,980 COVID-19 positive infections and at least 273 deaths, including 115 just in New Orleans.

Cases have been reported in at least 60 of the state’s 64 parishes.

On March 6, Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of all public schools, casinos, bars, cinemas and gymnasiums. He followed up with a statewide home stay order on March 22.

“This order is not something I take lightly, but it is necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people, our communities and our new way of life.

Bel Edward’s Response to the Virus Raised President’s Praise Donald trump, citing his cooperation with federal relief efforts in the midst of the pandemic.

“In the case of Louisiana, we have a very good governor, John Bel Edwards,” Trump told Fox News, who approved a declaration of major disaster for Louisiana. “We are building a hospital for him.”