Who is Larry Hogan? What to Know About the Governor of Maryland

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

The spread of coronavirus across the country has led to the rise of governors as the Heads of State have been pushed to the forefront of the response to the pandemic.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was one of the heads of state who took drastic action from the start COVID-19 cases increased in March, closure of all non-essential businesses and schools in his condition in the hope of saving “thousands of lives”

“If we do nothing to stop this peak in the curve, the fact is that we will not have beds and fans in the ICU,” said Hogan.Bill Hemmer Reports“You are looking at what has happened in places like Italy and what is happening in New York. We do not want that to happen in each of our states.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

Here are a few things to know about the Mid-Atlantic state governor:

Hogan said to “follow doctors and scientists” to respond to the coronavirus

the Republican The governor said governors across the country were on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, conflicting messaging of the federal government “is not useful.”

“We don’t want people to be afraid, but we want them to take it seriously and want, you know, the facts to be known,” Hogan said on “Fox News Sunday“” So we’re going to follow the doctors and the scientists. “

Hogan’s comments came after President Trump originally sought to open the country at Easter before extending social distancing guidelines until April 30. It appeared on Fox News while Maryland saw a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, including 77 residents in a nursing home.

The governor of Maryland has warned that “Maryland will look more like New York” in a few weeks, referring to the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.

GOVERNOR OF MARYLAND SAYS STATE AND DC AREA LOOKING LIKE NEW YORK A FEW WEEKS AGO

Republican governor easily re-elected to blue state, Trump criticized

Hogan is the founder of The Hogan Companies, which specializes in real estate brokerage, investment and development. He then went unsuccessfully to congress in 1981 and 1992.

He took leave from the private sector from 2003 to 2007 to serve in the office of former Maryland governor Robert Ehrlich, a Republican, as secretary to the appointments.

In 2011, Hogan founded a non-profit political group called Change Maryland, which described itself as a “campaign to bring budget cuts and common sense to Annapolis”.

In 2014, Hogan only became the second Republican governor elected to Maryland in 50 years.

MARYLAND GOV DEFENDS RESTRICTIONS ON CORONAVIRUSES: NO ONE WANTS TO BE LIKE CHINA OR ITALY

He was sworn in as 62nd governor of Maryland on January 21, 2015, after defeating the Democratic candidate and serving lieutenant governor, Anthony G. Brown.

He then continued his first term massively re-elected in 2018 in the reliable blue state of Maryland. On July 26, 2019, he was appointed President of the National Governors Association.

Just because they’re in the same political party doesn’t mean Hogan didn’t take on President Trump’s criticism.

During the President Trump-Elijah Cummings’ feud in 2019Said Hogan WBAL Radio that the president’s remarks were “outrageous and inappropriate”. He also has said special adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation report on Russia had “very disturbing stuff” inside.

Hogan too was floated like a possible challenger 2020 to Trump, before rejecting any execution project.

He’s a cancer survivor

In 2015, Hogan was diagnosed with aggressive stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Over the next five months, he underwent 30 days of 24-hour aggressive chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, spinal taps, scans, drug therapies, and other procedures.

On November 16, 2015, he announced that he was 100% cancer-free and in complete remission.

In February 2018, the Governor of Maryland announced that he was undergoing treatment for “non-serious” skin cancer.

“I spent a lot of time baking in the sun,” said Hogan. “My advice to everyone who listens is to be careful if they tell you to wear sunscreen.”

His father was the first Republican from the House Judiciary Committee to openly plead for the removal of President Nixon

The governor’s father, Lawrence J. Hogan Sr., represented Maryland in the United States House of Representatives as a Republican from January 1969 to January 1975.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1974, former representative Hogan Sr. was the first Republican on the House Judicial Committee to openly advocate for the removal of President Nixon, another Republican he had previously supported.

He died in April 2017 at the age of 88, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Fox News “Andrew” O’Reilly, Paul Steinhauser, Yael Halon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.