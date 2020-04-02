Who is Phil Murphy? Here’s what you need to know about the Governor of New Jersey

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the coronavirus epidemic put the government of New Jersey Phil Murphy in the spotlight – and he should play an even bigger role in the weeks to come, as the number of confirmed cases in his state is increasing rapidly.

On April 2, New Jersey had 22,255 patients, the second in the United States, statistics show. Murphy, in unison with fellow Democratic governors in New York and Connecticut, announced a series of business closings and other measures hoping to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Before taking on this current challenge, the 62-year-old has been busy since taking office as governor in January 2018.

“He signed legislation setting New Jersey on the path to a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour, enacted the country’s toughest equal pay law to tackle gender pay discrimination , guaranteed all workers access to paid sick leave and extended state paid family leave. provisions,” Murphy’s office says.

He went on to describe him as making New Jersey a “national leader in the fight against gun violence” and said he had “expanded protections for state immigrants and LGBTQ communities, among others. “

Early 2019, Murphy passed a bill this made New Jersey the second state behind California to require schools to teach LGBTQ history. These program changes are expected to take effect for the next school year.

Under Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey also became the nation’s second state legalize sports betting after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way in July 2018. This decision breathed new life into Atlantic City, which has become a regional gateway for those looking to bet on the events.

Prior to becoming governor, Murphy was the US ambassador to Germany from 2009 to 2013. He was president of finance for the National Democratic Committee for the four years preceding this period, and at one point he was the New Jersey’s sole representative on the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), says his office.

“He led and supported charities to raise troubled teens and victims of domestic violence,” he adds.

Murphy graduated from two Ivy League institutions – Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania – and lives with his wife and four children.