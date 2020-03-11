Who is Seema Verma? | Fox News

Seema Verma is the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which helps administer Affordable Care Act – the Obama era law that Verma advocated repealing or reducing.

At the end of February, Verma was appointed President Trump’S Coronavirus Working group, chaired by a vice-president Mike Pence.

The vice president announced Verma’s appointment in a Twitter message on March 2.

Trump had appointed Verma to his position in CMMS in November 2016 and the United States Senate confirmed his appointment in March 2017, according to his biography on the website of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CMMS.

His job requires him to oversee health care programs that provide services to more than 100 million Americans, with an annual budget of more than $ 1 trillion.

In addition to his criticism of ACA (also known as ObamaCare), Verma voiced opposition to Medicare for All, the health care proposal backed by the Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and others.

“Medicare for All would deprive the Americans, 180 million Americans, of their private health insurance and put them in a bureaucratic program run by the government,” Verma told PBS NewsHour in an interview in January. “If we look at the programs we have today, our government-run programs, our Medicare program is not affordable. Medicare administrators have indicated that over the next seven years they will run out of money, will find it difficult to pay their bills. “

She added that red tape is a major problem plaguing government-run health care programs.

“As the head of the Medicare program, I see every day that government regulations are an obstacle, that there are delays in the access of our beneficiaries to treatment,” she said. “That’s why the president released the Medicare executive order, which was to make sure we could do better with this. But I think, you know, putting more people in a government program is going to in fact threaten the sustainability of the programs we have in place today. ”

According to the New York Times, Verma was previously one of Pence’s best health policy advisers when he was governor of Indiana.

She helped redesign the Medicaid program there and in several other states – including Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and Kentucky – and has been involved in similar efforts in Tennessee and Maine, says his HHS biography.

Some of this work was done through a consulting company called SVC Inc., which she founded and has since sold, the Times reported.

Among his other previous positions, he was Vice President of Planning for Health & Hospital Corp. from Marion County, Ind., and director of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) in Washington, D.C.

Her biography on the HHS website adds that she received a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in life sciences from the University of Maryland.