Who is Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the FDA?

Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has worked closely with the Trump administration find effective drugs to fight coronavirus.

Hahn, at a press conference with Trump on March 19, announced that the FDA will make experimental drugs, including antimalarials, available to patients with coronaviruses.

He said he did not want to give “false hope” but that he was optimistic about the treatments.

Hahn was sworn in as Food and Drug Commissioner in December 2017, replacing Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who resigned earlier this year and has extensive experience in patient care, academic research and executive leadership. , according to the FDA website.

Before that it was the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer The medical director of the center, where he was responsible for the management of the center, which treats more than 140,000 patients a year. He was also division head, department director and professor of radiation oncology at the university.

From 2005 to 2014, he was Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

He is a doctor and scientist specializing in lung cancer and sarcoma.

According to the website, Hahn has written more than 220 research articles and has experience in clinical trials and medical product development covering drugs, biologics, medical devices and diagnostics.

When he was at the National Cancer Institute of the National Institute of Health, he obtained the rank of commander in the United States Service Corps of Public Health Services and was a fellow in medical oncology and resident in radio- oncology.

He graduated from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree from Rice University in Texas, according to the FDA.

Hahn has said he wants to speed up the product approval process.

“In the new era where science is evolving so rapidly, the agency should be more efficient and we should be more agile,” he said when he confirmed, according to Market surveillance.