WHO says 2 staff have coronavirus, healthcare workers in the US are starting to get positive

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that two of its workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus as healthcare workers across the WE. are beginning to be positive, prompting many people on the front lines to prepare for the likelihood of a long way to go.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told Reuters that staff members had left the office and once started at home began to show symptoms.

At least 200 health care workers in Connecticut and New York have been put on leave after a possible exposure to COVID-19, Governor Ned Lamont D-Conn said Monday night.

A health professional at the University of Southern California Medical Center in Newport tested positive for the virus, according to the Daily trojan. Meanwhile, two doctors from New Jersey and Washington State are in critical condition after being exposed to the virus.

At UC San Diego Health, two health workers were confirmed on Saturday and are currently under quarantine, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“[The University] has launched a major effort to identify patients or colleagues in the health care system who may have recently been in contact with either of the two health workers. ” the paper said.

The Mount Sinai health system in New York contacted patients by email to “ban all visitors” from the system as of Tuesday – with a few exceptions.

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we at the Mount Sinai Health System must take important steps to ensure the health of all our patients, staff and local communities,” said the email.

Only one visitor will be allowed to the pediatric / NICU, maternity, postpartum, end-of-life / palliative, geriatric and emergency departments, the statement said.

Lamont said the 200 healthcare professionals who are likely to be infected with COVID-19 in the Northeast are employed by Nuvance Health, an interstate healthcare system in New York and Connecticut that serves seven hospitals in the region .

“I am losing nurses day by day,” Lamont said on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” Monday night. He then clarified that they were in different positions and were not all nurses, reported the Hartford Courant.

A lack of testing has been a problem across the United States, which explains why the numbers infected are likely to be much higher than those currently reported. This leaves officials and the public unaware of the actual spread of the virus.

“If I can test these nurses, I can potentially get them back into the game much sooner,” said Lamont. Hayes. “We have increased usage, demand is increasing and I am losing day to day nurses who have to go on leave for a while. It is a priority for testing for me. “

Doctors and medical staff are required to approach and treat people personally and to limit the spread of the virus. Their continued exposure to the virus makes them susceptible to contracting it.

“This virus is dangerous and its impact continues,” said President of the American College of Emergency Physicians, William Jaquis. said in a report. “As emergency physicians, we are responding to the call to care for our most vulnerable, even at great personal risk. Knowing this, I urge you to carefully follow the recommended precautions to protect yourself.”

The recent shortage of N-95 protective masks is also worrisome for doctors, who need it to care for patients, wrote American surgeon Jerome M. Adams on Twitter in late February.

“They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if health care providers cannot get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”