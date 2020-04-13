WHO to investigate ‘reactivation’ of coronavirus in South Korean patients: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced its intention to investigate the information according to COVID-19 Patients in South Korea have tested positive for the new virus again after being tested negative during the hospital discharge report, according to a report.

At least 90 patients in South Korea tested positive for the second time, said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. Reuters reported. But rather than being reinfected, Eun-kyeong said the virus may have “reactivated” in patients after “remaining dormant.“

SOUTH KOREA TO SEND 600,000 CORONAVIRUS TEST KITS AFTER CALL TO TRUMP: REPORT

Currently, WHO says COVID-19 patients can be discharged from hospital after two consecutive tests 24 hours apart show that they are negative. In mild cases of the virus, it takes at least 14 days for patients to develop symptoms and then be considered “clinically cured,” according to the outlet.

In a statement to Reuters, the WHO announced its intention to investigate the report.

“We are aware of these reports of individuals who tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, and then after a few days of positive testing again,” said WHO. “We are in close contact with our clinical experts and we are working hard to get more information on these individual cases. It is important to ensure that when samples are taken for testing on suspect patients, the procedures are followed correctly. “

“We know that some patients are positive for PCR after their clinical recovery, but we need to [a] systematic collection of samples from recovered patients to better understand how long they have been living with the virus, ”he added.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

As of Monday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 1,860,011 people in 185 countries and territories, causing more than 114,983 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 557,590 diseases and at least 22,109 deaths.

A spokesperson for the International Health Agency did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on Monday.