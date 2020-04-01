Why Alberta Throws Billions Behind Keystone XL Pipeline

While the energy sector is still in shock after weeks of economic turmoil, the United Conservative government of Alberta announced Tuesday that it is putting its financial weight behind the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline.

The $ 1.5 billion investment, plus a $ 6 billion loan guarantee, aims to accelerate construction of the massive project and has been warmly welcomed by a sector desperate for good news.

Yet the enormity of the investment will also raise many questions – including, why now?

But as with many things in Alberta over the years, the answer is often found at the intersection of oil, government and politics. Today, the stakes are higher than ever for an industry whose future is uncertain.

“Do you remember [UCP] campaign slogan was, right? It was about economics, jobs, pipelines, “said Duane Bratt, political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary.” This corresponds to these three objectives. “

Difficult time in the oil patch

For the industry, there is no doubt that the project is necessary.

Alberta’s oil sector has struggled to add pipelines to transport more oil out of the province, in part because of the political and legal hurdles they have faced in Canada and the United States.

The resulting bottlenecks resulted in an oil glut which punished oil prices in Western Canada.

With a price of 8 billion US dollars, Keystone XL would transport 830,000 barrels of crude a day from Hardisty, Alberta, to Nebraska. This oil would then be transported to refineries in Texas on the Gulf Coast.

“I have always been skeptical of government intervention in the market, but our failure to build pipelines has been a failure of government policy and policy, not markets,” said the Prime Minister. Jason Kenney. (Art Raham / CBC)

Oil prices are dismal today thanks to the economic impact of COVID-19 and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia – Alberta oil trading well below US $ 10 a barrel. But the sector expects prices to eventually improve after economic activity picks up.

Once the current gloom has disappeared, analysts see the project as improving market access and the price Alberta producers get for their oil.

“This gives us more access to those [Gulf Coast] refineries and a larger demand area, “said Stephanie Kainz, senior partner, RS Energy Group.

“It means you can do more projects and hopefully put more capital in the province and in the Canadian energy sector.”

The future of the sector is uncertain

There are many questions about what the Canadian energy sector will look like when the current crisis is over. The future of Keystone XL seemed uncertain, at least according to Prime Minister Jason Kenney. That is why, in his opinion, the government should get involved.

In the absence of potential private sector bidders for the project, Kenney said that Alberta’s investment was necessary or that the pipeline would not be built, at least for the foreseeable future.

“I have always been skeptical of government intervention in the market, but our failure to build pipelines has been a failure of government policy and policy, not markets,” Kenney told journalists.

By making this announcement, Kenney was able to – and did – indicate the decisions of governments of the past.

Politics and oil go hand in hand

Although many Albertans may call themselves free traders, their governments have often entered the energy sector in significant ways.

As Kenney himself noted, former prime ministers Ernest Manning and Peter Lougheed have made key investments to help develop the natural gas and oil sands industries, respectively.

A little more recently, Ed Stelmach caused big waves in the industry when he tried to keep his political promise to get more money from energy charges.

Students protested the Keystone XL pipeline project in Washington, DC in 2014. The project has faced opposition from environmental and indigenous groups over the years. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

It’s clearly not part of Kenney’s manual, but politics also seems to be at stake here.

As Mount Royal University Bratt pointed out, building pipelines was a key part of the Prime Minister’s election campaign last year and the government would have understood the sham that let Keystone fall from the table .

“It would have been bad for the industry, for the government of Alberta – especially a government that is so aligned with the oil and gas sector,” said Bratt.

For a Prime Minister who also promised jobs, the pipeline project is important. The government says the work in Alberta will create more than 1,400 direct jobs and 5,400 indirect jobs in Alberta during construction.

Investment involves financial and political risks

But as with any policy, there is also a risk.

On the one hand, Bratt wonders about the idea of ​​investing so much money in a pipeline while the same government is looking to tighten spending in areas like education.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley had questions about the project’s business case, calling on the government to be transparent about the decision to make such a large investment.

The government is also certain to be challenged by Albertans who believe that the economy must diversify and that such dollars could have greatly helped elsewhere.

There are also legal risks.

Efforts to advance the pipeline have been thwarted by years of political, environmental and Aboriginal opposition.

James Coleman, a professor of law at Southern Methodist University in Texas, says the project continues to face legal hurdles that could cause the project to fail in the U.S. This includes a challenge currently before a U.S. district court. Montana launched by environmental and indigenous groups.

“Most of the states that [the pipeline] is passing have approved or tend to be supportive of this pipeline, but that doesn’t mean there might not be any legal risk, “he said.

“You can never predict what a court will do.”

Kenney, meanwhile, follows in the footsteps of some of his predecessors – combining the interests of the petroleum industry with those of the province.

It may have worked for governments in the past, but there are few guarantees in the energy sector these days. And the question now – for the PCU and the citizens – is whether the investment will be profitable for Albertans.