Why Canada is taking so long to start testing blood for COVID-19

With the shortage of masks, gloves and test kits hampering the fight against coronavirus in Canada, there is one important weapon that remains unused – rapid blood tests that will indicate within 15 minutes if someone has been exposed.

These tests cannot detect early infections because the body’s immune system has not had time to produce antibodies against the virus. But about five to seven days after the onset of symptoms, they could be used to determine who was infected and who did not – which would provide a more accurate picture of the epidemic in Canada, including identifying the people who are asymptomatic or have only mild infections.

Rapid blood tests are already used in Europe , Asia, Australia and the United States some a cademic laboratories are also developing COVID blood tests.

However, to date, none of these tests have been approved for use in Canada.

One company, BTNX Inc., in Markham, Ontario, ships thousands of rapid tests to hospitals in the United States.

Mitchell Pittaway, the company’s chief financial officer, said he preferred to distribute the tests in Canada.

“The answer [from Health Canada] was a little longer than we would have liked to see, “said Pittaway.” The United States has been much faster. “

Similar to the blood sugar test

This week, his company shipped 20,000 tests to hospitals in the United States. He will send another 200,000 people to the United States next week.

“As a Canadian company with Canadian personnel, we would ideally like to have all of this capacity blocked for Canada, but we are unable to step back and not respond to needs from other countries.”

BTNX Inc. in Markham, Ontario is one of many companies awaiting approval for rapid blood test technology in Canada. Meanwhile, BTNX ships thousands of its tests to hospitals in the United States, where approval has been expedited. (BTNX Inc.)

The test kit retails for around US $ 10 and uses a simple blood test to reveal whether a person has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“It’s similar to a blood sugar test,” said Pittaway. “Put a droplet of blood in the sample well, followed by two droplets of buffer, and after 15 minutes there will be a reaction.” This is if the person has been infected with COVID-19. There will be no red lines on the test paper if there are no antibodies detected in the blood.

The company reports that the test is very sensitive and specific for the COVID-19 virus, but does not recommend it as an independent confirmation of infection, and the test can be complicated if a person has been infected with milder strains of coronavirus. .

Nonetheless, Pittaway said the test could help reduce the current pressure on the laboratory test system by prioritizing anyone getting a positive blood test.

Health Canada review

There is a risk of false positives and false negatives with any test. This is one of the reasons why Health Canada closely examines rapid blood tests before approving their use in Canada

“The department is working with the National Microbiology Laboratory to validate testing and research, as well as expert advice, so that we can have confidence in the results of the tests,” said Health Canada spokesperson Geoffroy Legault-Thivierge, in an email.

In the United States, the FDA is authorizes the sale of test kits reserved for health professionals.

“And it’s the same thing we’re looking for in Canada,” said Pittaway. of a dozen companies ready with blood tests and waits for Health Canada to give them the green light.

“Our request to Health Canada has been submitted and is under review,” said Healgen Scientific spokesperson Bryan Fang in an email. “Health Canada will release the information once it is approved.”

An illustration of the Healgen Scientific COVID-19 rapid blood test, which has been approved for use in the United Kingdom, France and Italy, and is awaiting approval in Canada. (Healgen Scientific)

Fang said his company received European approval in February to provide a rapid COVID-19 test in the UK, France and Italy.

“We are increasing our capacity every day,” said Fang on Wednesday. “From today, we can make 500-600K per day.”

Priority for swab test kits

Two weeks ago, the Canadian Minister of Health signed an interim order to expedite approvals for COVID-19 tests and other medical devices. Rapid blood tests are considered as part of this prescription

“These tests are also accepted for review; however, the World Health Organization does not currently recommend serological tests for clinical diagnosis, and Health Canada is following this advice,” said Legault-Thivierge, adding that Health officials Canada give traditional PCR (polymerase chain reaction) priority test kits under the interim order.

The laboratory PCR test, like the one illustrated, is the only one that can detect an infection in the early stages, using a nasal swab inserted into a patient’s nose. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui / CBC)

The laboratory PCR test is the only one that can detect an infection in the early stages, using a nasal swab inserted into a patient’s nose. This sample is sent to a hospital or provincial laboratory, where specialized machines try to detect the genetic material of the virus.

But a pan-Canadian shortage of test kits, machines and qualified laboratory staff means that many cases of COVID-19 are missed and that the number of provincial cases understates the extent of the epidemic in Canada.

People are always shocked to learn that they may not be tested despite the symptoms or be in close contact with an infected person. Even in nursing homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks, Ontario still only tests people with symptoms .

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health Systems in Toronto, told Mike Crawley of CBC Toronto that everyone in an affected long-term care facility should be tested.

“It is important not to miss cases that could allow us to spread this virus further and potentially kill more people,” he said.

Researchers across Canada are struggling to increase the capacity of PCR testing. At the University of Toronto, Keith Pardee is developing a portable test system that uses chemicals different from those that are currently lacking. His test is not yet approved, but he hopes that the patient trials will be completed early next month.

At the University of Calgary, Dr. Dylan Pillai is developing another alternative to PCR testing that would also be portable and use different chemicals. He said he could be ready in two weeks to help unload the labs.

“We have a work test already developed and we are validating it,” he said.