Why Canadian dairy farmers dump milk despite food supply problems in COVID-19

Some Canadian dairy producers started pouring milk last week to rid the system of excess production as demand for restaurants plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced restaurants across the country to close their stores. doors.

“We started seeing milk thrown away last week,” said David Wiens, vice-president of Dairy Farmers of Canada, a national organization for dairy farmers. However, it is a bit early to know exactly how many milk producers have spilled at this point.

Dairy farms in British Columbia began to dispose of raw milk on April 3, according to a statement on the BC Dairy Association website. The group did not respond to a request for comment

Ontario dairy producers, who represent approximately 3,400 farms, informed producers “that these measures would be required on a selective and rotating basis” last week, said Cheryl Smith, executive director, in an emailed statement .

Producers in Prince Edward Island have not yet had to spill milk, but “it’s probably inevitable that it will happen,” said Gordon MacBeath, president of the Dairy Farmers of PEI. The six eastern provinces – which include Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador – tend to act in block, he said, and the other five had to throw milk recently.

SaskMilk, a producer marketing agency, said in a statement on its website that “there are situations where the milk will be dumped.” He did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s “very, very disheartening for farmers,” said Wiens. “It goes against every grain of their body.”

The country’s milk production is controlled by a system called supply management. It is a controversial system which has seen its share of opposition. President Donald Trump has called on Canada to end the dairy industry.

According to the Dairy Farmers of Canada website, Canada adopted this model for dairy products in the early 1970s to overcome surplus production in the previous two decades. Egg and poultry producers have started operating under the system in recent years.

The Canadian Dairy Commission administers supply management for dairy producers, with the Canadian Milk Supply Management Committee assessing national demand for dairy products and setting production targets each year. Dairy farmers have what are called quotas, which allow them to produce a specific quantity of milk which depends on anticipated demand. The production volume of their quota can be increased or decreased as required.

Dairy farmers sell their product at a fixed price that takes into account production costs and other factors. Grocers set retail prices.

The supply management system attempts to ensure that farmers produce the right amount of milk to feed Canadians’ desire for dairy products.

The COVID-19 epidemic has, however, resulted in unexpected fluctuations, said Wiens.

“A few weeks ago, no one would have predicted that this would have an impact on the market,” he said.

On the retail side, demand has skyrocketed as people descend into grocery stores and stock up on essentials. Some grocery stores limited the amount of butter and other dairy products that customers could buy, as their just-in-time distribution system could not handle new volumes of milk and keep the shelves stocked quickly enough, he said. declared.

“A huge surplus”

Farmers have “a huge surplus of milk now, which has nowhere to go,” said Wiens.

But demand has dropped from food service customers, such as restaurants. Restaurants across the country have closed – some on the orders of the provincial government and others to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Almost all food services in Canada remain closed, with some restaurants continuing to operate and serving only take-out food.

Meanwhile, as demand fluctuates, cows continue to produce milk daily.

“There is no tap that you can just slow down and, you know, turn on and off as we want,” said Wiens, who operates a dairy farm near a small town about 70 kilometers south of Winnipeg. “It does not work like that.”

Certain types of food, such as meat, have experienced significant shortages within COVID-19. However, dairy products seem to be overcrowded, which forces many farmers to waste their product before it even goes to the grocery store. (Gerry Byrne / Twitter)

As milk continues to come, there is nowhere to store it.

Storage issues

Dairy production is a different beast than, say, growing potatoes, said MacBeath, who operates a dairy farm outside of Charlottetown.

The potatoes can be stored in a warehouse during the winter and marketed later, he said.

“But the milk must be on the market tomorrow.”

A better option than dumping may be to donate the product to local food banks, but an influx of donations of perishable goods presents challenges.

“Now having this tidal wave of milk and dairy products through their distribution can be overwhelming for them too,” said Wiens. Food banks may not have the storage capacity to refrigerate products that have yet to be processed from raw milk.

A number of provincial dairy associations have told The Canadian Press that they are trying to donate excess milk.

The supply management system is now working to determine how long this evolution in demand will last, said Wiens, and whether the lost demand from food service customers will be offset by increases on the retail side.

Farmers could reduce production by reducing their herds or changing the diet of cows, he said. However, it takes time to be effective and creates a challenge to match demand when it returns to previous levels.

“These are unprecedented times. We really don’t have, you know, a story to fall back on.”