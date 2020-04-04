Why COVID-19 tests vary so much across Canada

If you have just returned from a trip abroad with fever and cough, you will be given priority for a COVID-19 test in Manitoba and Nova Scotia, but not in British Columbia, Alberta or Quebec.

Some provinces are expanding the groups of people who can be tested while others are restricting them – and that may change from day to day. Why? And what does this mean for the accuracy of the number of infections in different provinces and territories?

Here’s a closer look.

What is the variability of tests in Canada?

Each province or territory has a different test rate and different target groups, sometimes unique to that region. For example, the Northwest Territories lists people who have been exposed to biological material in the laboratory, while Manitoba and Ontario give priority to people living in remote areas or labor camps.

Many do not test people outside of these target groups, even if they have symptoms, and most even require that people within these target groups – like those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive – have symptoms before they can be tested.

To make things even more confusing, the priority groups are changing day by day: Alberta , Manitoba and P.E.I. have all announced changes to their test criteria in the past two weeks, and Quebec has announced several changes during this period.

Why are only certain groups given priority for testing?

There is usually a shortage of tests, hardware needed to run the tests and laboratory workers to run them . Exactly what is in short supply – and the duration of these supplies – varies from province to province and perhaps from week to week. That’s why some provinces, like New Brunswick , run relatively few tests, and some, like Ontario , have long arrears.

But to some extent, the shortage is pan-Canadian – and global.

“You just won’t be able to test everyone,” said Greta Bauer, professor of epidemiology at Western University.

This means that tests must be rationed and each province or territory decides exactly which groups get priority, based on two main objectives:

As a result, patients who need treatment in the hospital are usually given priority. Those who do not need medical treatment, such as those with mild symptoms, are often not tested at all – they are simply told to isolate themselves at home.

“We are going to save the tests for people who are really sick,” explained Gaston De Serres, a practicing epidemiologist at the Institut national de santé publique du Québec and a professor at Laval University, in an interview in French.

And to ensure that these people can be treated properly, he said, healthcare workers must also have good access to testing so they can continue to work safely with patients.

Many people may think that tests – and the daily infection numbers that result from the results – are an important means of measuring the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. And more widespread testing would probably do this better.

But while this is one way governments could use the tests, at the moment, it “is not the primary use of the tests,” said Bauer.

Why do priority groups change so much?

Bauer acknowledged that test criteria change quickly – which she called “appropriate” as the pandemic goes through various stages, especially since the primary objective of the test is to improve government response .

“This is, I think, what drives most of the changes we have seen,” she said.

The tests also need to be sensitive to what’s going on in different communities, she noted.

On April 3, a member of the medical staff of a COVID-19 test unit collected samples from people in a department behind the wheel of the Santa Maria della Pieta hospital complex in Rome. (Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)

Why are some regions expanding their tests?

Initially, most cases in Canada were related to travel, so travelers and their close contacts were prioritized for testing in the hope that COVID-19 could be contained in the same way as SARS.

But now, more than half of the cases in Canada have been spread by community transmission and the numbers are increasing, prompting many provinces not to prioritize travelers.

Some provinces, as P.E.I. and New Scotland, have broadened the people they test to better control dissemination in the community.

Why do others target their tests more?

Many provinces are now facing a shortage of tests and pressure on their health care systems due to COVID-19 infections, forcing them to narrow their criteria.

Alberta, for example, used to test more widely, but on March 23, it announced that it would stop testing someone’s contact with COVID-19 and send travelers back instead. prioritize health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and case groups .

And Quebec has changed its criteria twice in the past two weeks, when it is struggling to balance test shortages and increasing pressure on its health system with the desire to better control the spread in the community .

On March 19, the province announced that it test more widelyand as recently as earlier this week, he said he would test asymptomatic contact for people with symptoms. But on April 2, Quebec’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said that the province no longer tests travelers, contacts of people who test positive and people with mild symptoms.

Province’s testing priorities are now inpatients, long-term care people, health care workers, people in remote areas and first responders, police and other essential services.

“There are many practical considerations that determine how the tests will be used,” said De Serres.

There has been a lot of debate about which groups should be given priority in Quebec, he said, because the current list is starting to represent a lot of people.

RCMP members are seen in a COVID-19 test area in Burnaby, British Columbia, on April 1. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

What will be the top priorities for testing in the future?

Health care workers and others working in health care facilities are becoming increasingly important, said Bauer. “And it’s because our response to the pandemic depends on these people.”

While others have to isolate themselves for two weeks if they have respiratory symptoms, doing so for health workers could result in a severe shortage. We need to know for sure if they have COVID-19 or some other respiratory illness, she said, and then get them back to work as soon as possible after their recovery.

But she said she thought the tests should be extended to other groups that help provide the essentials for locked-in communities, such as those related to pharmacies, grocery stores, and deliveries of things like food.

“These are workers who are asked to put themselves in danger and these are workers we need on the job,” she said. “We must not only consider essential services as people working in health facilities.”

A nurse wears a protective mask and a shield in a clinic behind the wheel of the Sainte-Justine children’s hospital in Montreal on April 1. Health care workers are now a priority for testing in many parts of Canada. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)

How do differences in tests affect the apparent number of confirmed infections?

“They are a function not only of what is going on with the underlying pandemic, but also of what is going on with the tests,” said Bauer.

An increase or decrease in tests, more targeted tests, and changes in the timelines for obtaining test results can all have an impact on the number of positive tests – even if the number of actual infections remains the same.

In a graph of the number of new cases retested before and after Alberta targeted its test criteria, there were suddenly many more new cases, or positive tests, even if the same number of people been tested.

You can also see a fairly dramatic increase when Quebec removed the obligation to have laboratory results checked on March 23 .

Small delays in obtaining results can have a significant impact on the number of apparent cases, as the disease spreads exponentially; in Canada he has doubled about every three days .

For example, in Ontario, tests were delayed by at least four days – the same length of time as that number of cases to double in this province . This means that there are about half the number of reported cases that you expect to see if the test results were immediate.

An infected person detected by the test is generally not counted up to two weeks after infection anyway, and obviously only certain groups of infected people are even tested, so the test results are huge underestimates real cases.

“We’re looking at, you know, several cases that go undiagnosed for each of those currently diagnosed,” said Bauer. “We have to remember that what we see is the tip of [the] iceberg. We see cases that have become symptomatic, where people have met the test criteria, [and] enough time has passed for them to have this positive test. “

These are the reasons why epidemiologists like Bauer claim that hospitalizations and deaths make it possible to understand the course of the pandemic better than the notification of cases by test.

Since testing varies so widely from province to province, regarding the number of confirmed infections in each province, “we have to remember that we almost never compare apples to apples right now,” said Bauer.