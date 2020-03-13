Why do some countries have virtually no recorded coronavirus outbreaks?

While coronavirus sweeps the world, causing thousands of deaths, there are glaring regions which have no – or very few, in relation to their population – known cases.

In examining the spread of the pandemic, Africa – a continent of 54 nations and a total population of more than 1.2 billion people – identified fewer than 100 cases on Friday, and only a handful of countries have registered more ‘an infection. This includes 17 in South Africa, 26 in Algeria and two in Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

A large number of other African countries such as Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya and Morocco have officially announced only one case at their borders, all from people who have traveled from abroad, from Europe.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified 13 African countries at exceptionally high risk of an outbreak of coronavirus since they either have direct associations with China or their travel device is directly linked to the country where it all started, but the fear of a mass eruption has not yet materialized.

In addition, Egypt – which is at the tip of North Africa and the Middle East – has documented more than 80 cases.

It is feared that, as the coronavirus continues to increase, it will eventually spread to Africa and overwhelm an already deeply tense and fragile health system. Michael Yao, WHO chief of emergency operations in Africa, promised that early detection is essential because the continent’s health systems “are already overwhelmed by many ongoing epidemic outbreaks”.

However, there are many other parts of the world which, to date, have not recorded a high number of cases despite often dense populations. For example, Mexico, with a population of 130 million, recorded 15 cases, Russia, with a population of 145 million, has 45, and neighboring Ukraine with 43 million confirmed three.

There are many reasons for the small number of cases recorded. Experts warn that just because the authorities don’t declare it doesn’t mean the virus doesn’t infiltrate without knowing it. The primary concern is simply that the number of tests has not been performed and therefore the diagnosis has not been made.

“African countries have poor public health systems and virtually no biomonitoring. Russia could censor reports like China,” noted Andrew Huff, an infectious disease epidemiologist based in San Francisco. “The virus will burn across India, Africa, Central America and South America. There will be a high number of cases and higher death rates. Countries with older populations will have higher mortality. “

Then there are countries like North Korea, perhaps the most closed nation on the planet, in which officials have not announced a single case, or even acknowledged the existence of the coronavirus. And yet experts have speculated that the besieged nation bordering the two most affected countries – China and South Korea – is secretly plagued by hundreds, if not thousands, of infections.

Dr. Sarah Raskin, Assistant Professor at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, noted that another factor in the low number of public servants in some regions is that those in wealthy countries often have better access to travel and therefore more chance of catching the new pathogen.

“People with money who can travel may be more exposed than people who are not as mobile,” said Raskin, “but we should expect to see the community spread in resource-poor countries because from a variety of factors. “

This includes health systems that are not as well funded or resourced, certain urban areas in resource-poor countries where people live very close to each other, which makes social distance extremely difficult.

And while the consensus among professionals is that the role that climate plays in exacerbating or stopping the new contagion is not – for now – fully known, some professionals speculate that, at least in the In the northern hemisphere, as temperatures rise in the spring, the spread of the coronavirus will dissipate accordingly.

“This may be due to more outdoor activities with better social distance or the fact that the coronavirus may not thrive in warmer climates. It could be argued, however, that the disease has certainly spread in much more temperate, “said Dr. Robert. Quigley, Senior Vice President and Regional Medical Director of International SOS. “The data available to date have not been sufficient to determine whether exposure and infection provide immunity through the self-production of antibodies. It is hoped that, as in most other infections, the system human immune system will develop resistance to secondary infection, but this remains to be confirmed. “

And some experts have pointed out that it is simply too early to say why some countries appear to have larger outbreaks than others, but there could nevertheless be valuable information to be learned.

“We should look to these countries’ hygiene practices at airports, immigration policies and screening activities to see if there are lessons to be learned and adopted in the United States and throughout the world. ‘Western Europe,’ assumed Summer McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences. at the University of New Haven.

In Huff’s opinion, we could all be long term.

“Our biggest fight is to keep supply chains running. Everyone keeps talking about the news for two to three months,” he added. “I think we are looking at more than 12 to 18 months, depending on how the mitigation goes.”