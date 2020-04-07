Why does British Columbia flatten the COVID-19 curve when the numbers in central Canada are increasing?

The COVID-19 epidemic is currently more serious in Canada’s two largest provinces than in British Columbia.

It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact – whether you base yourself on confirmed cases or hospitalizations, raw numbers or a per capita comparison, the virus regularly Ontario and Quebec.

But in British Columbia, hospitalizations and active cases have been flat for the past week. The curve, at least at this point, has been flattened.

So what is the explanation?

“It is very difficult to know exactly why,” said British Columbia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said on Monday. “Some parts are lucky, and some parts are being prepared.”

It is undoubtedly true that British Columbia was able to learn from a few isolated cases in January and February. It is also true that the province was fortunate not to have a viral “super-spreader”, as has been the case elsewhere.

However, there is little more than that.

Preparation, preparation, preparation

Dr. David Fisman, professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto, said that British Columbia’s disease control institutions have long been a model for the rest of the country.

“You have a functioning public health system, with the integration of labs and epidemiology and services in British Columbia,” he said. “Here in Ontario, we have long struggled with the culture of leadership in public health.”

Fisman believes that British Columbia was able, as Henry said, “to take a lot of action early” because they had the lines of communication to quickly scale up a relatively early unified response.

This meant that there was a unified response and public messages going on before COVID-19 was on the radar of many politicians.

While in Ontario, it took a little longer for everyone to be on the same page.

Premier Doug Ford “has in fact strengthened its leadership position,” said Fisman. “[But] you have to understand that Doug Ford is not a public health doctor, he is not a microbiologist and he is not an epidemiologist. So he very much depends on the advice he gave. “

Spring break time

One way that happened was during the spring break.

March 12, B.C. recommended against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, while Ford told families to “leave” and “have fun” during the week-long vacation.

“You can see it happen,” said Fisman. “There have been discussions in the epidemiology that we really cannot have a million people come back to Ontario from places where the transmission of COVID is unhindered. It will be a very bad thing for us, but we did not take advantage of this opportunity. ”

At the same time, British Columbia was fortunate that the spring break for students took place later than in other jurisdictions, which allowed health officials to adapt.

“We learned from Quebec,” said Henry.

“Their March break was two weeks earlier than ours, and people returned… from countries like France, and returned home after the March break and fell ill.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the luck, timing and timing of the province’s next spring break are factors that are slowing the rate of COVID-19 cases. 1:19

Henry’s role

Fisman also credited B.C. for putting in place an early measure to prevent health workers from working in multiple nursing homes, which was an important factor in preventing community transmission.

But ultimately, he believes that much of British Columbia’s fortune comes from the person who speaks to British Columbians at every press conference.

“Bonnie Henry stays at press conferences and answers questions … and does not hide the truth. She is outspoken and honest and emotional with people,” he said.

“And since part of that answer depends on being selfless and doing what it takes to help other people we will never meet, have a leader who can explain how we are all in the same boat and convincingly explain why you need to do your part … is very important. “

Play “the hand we are given”

Henry’s direct experience in overseeing the SARS and H1N1 epidemics in Toronto is the type of context that cannot be quantified in a situation like this. Henry herself did not mention it at press conferences.

“Part of [curve-flattening] was the system we had in place to detect cases … and partly the luck, and partly the timing, “she said.

But Fisman thinks it was crucial.

“We all play the hand that is distributed to us. [British Columbia] played the hand, they were treated very well. And you can see it in the numbers, “he said.

“Ontario played the hand that is treated in a way that is not that of the United States … but I think Ontario is lagging behind.”