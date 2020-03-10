Why health experts recommend canceling cruises among coronaviruses

The coronavirus epidemic on the Diamond Princess cruise ship started with a single passenger who boarded in late January with a slight cough, and then developed a fever shortly after disembarking, six days later.

By the time doctors in Japan began testing the remaining passengers and crew on February 3, there were 10 cases. After a quarantine of 14 days, that number has climbed to 619, with seven resulting deaths so far.

A new study modeling the epidemic on board, published in the Journal of Travel Medicine, comes to some sobering conclusions about how things could have been worse – or better -.

In the early stages of the epidemic on board ships, the infection rate on the Diamond Princess was four times higher than in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of what has now become a global epidemic. If it were not controlled, the disease would have finally affected 79% of the people on board, or some 2,900 people, according to the Swedish researchers.

However, if all passengers and crew had been displaced, assessed and, if necessary, isolated when the first 10 cases were discovered, the epidemic could have been limited to a total of 76 people, they say.

The difference was the boat. “The conditions of cruise ships have clearly amplified an already highly transmissible disease,” write the epidemiologists.

Floating petri dishes

Doctors have known for a long time that it doesn’t take much to turn a pleasure cruise into a sickness boat. Passengers and crew are regularly murdered by the flu, food poisoning or gastrointestinal viruses like Norwalk. Over the past decade, cruise lines operating from US ports alone have reported an average of nearly 3,200 of these diseases each year.

But coronavirus epidemics aboard the Diamond Princess – and now its Carnival Cruises sister ship, the Grand Princess, where 21 or more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – show how the close quarters of life on board have potentially become deadly. The current generation of massive, floating luxury hotels – some of them carrying more than 6,000 passengers, from around the world, on each trip – can function like a petri dish, creating the ideal environment for the spread of a plague.

“Cruise ships really offer a pretty unique situation because you take a large group of people and confine them in a fairly limited space, and you really count on excellent hand hygiene and infection control measures to put in place to keep infections from spreading very much, “said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, infectious disease specialist at the University Health Network and associate professor at the University of Toronto.

Unlike airplanes, where the majority of passengers tend to come from a region or a country, cruise ships welcome travelers from all over the world. And while plane passengers share a confined space for a few hours, people on board ships are in tight quarters for days, even weeks.

On Monday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, asked Canadians to “think twice before being on cruise ships”. The US Centers for Disease Control has also recommended that all travelers – and especially those with underlying health conditions – “postpone” their cruise vacations for the foreseeable future.

According to Sharkawy, as the March vacation approaches, vacationers must “use common sense” and look at what has already happened on the high seas.

“If I had booked a cruise, I would frankly cancel it,” he said. “You just don’t have that degree of control, you don’t have that amount of flexibility when you’re stuck on a ship with 3,000, or 4,000, or more, other passengers and you’re kind to thank you from the local authorities. “

Ross Klein, a sociologist at Memorial University in St. John’s, has studied the cruise industry for over two decades, monitoring outbreaks and other problems on board. He says cruise lines have developed a fairly practical strategy for dealing with things like stomach upset and flu, with illnesses affecting only a tiny fraction of the 30 million passengers transported worldwide in 2019. But this playbook clearly does not work for COVID-19.

“I think the coronavirus took them by surprise and I think they just didn’t know what to do,” says Klein. “It’s almost like being caught like a deer in the headlights.”

Klein said part of the problem could be that a modest amount of illness has always been a source of income for cruise lines. “There is a source of income that comes from the disease, not just the source of the costs,” he said. Health care on board is not free. “The price of American doctors, you know?” I mean, $ 150 for an office visit. And if you need medicine, you have to pay too … The doctor gets a commission, and the ship earns money, and everyone is happy. passenger who does not have insurance. “

Over the weekend, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), an industry organization, unveiled an action plan against coronaviruses, who will deny boarding to people who have visited or traveled from South Korea, Iran or China, or anyone who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient in the past 14 days. All passengers will also have their temperature taken on board, those with a fever above 38 ° C being referred for secondary screening.

Preparations are being made for the disembarkation of passengers from the Grand Princess in Oakland, California on Monday. The ship was carrying 21 people who tested positive for coronavirus. (Kate Munsch / Reuters)

If such measures will be enough to protect cruise passengers, who tend to bias the elderly – one third of all sailors are 60 years of age or older , the age group most at risk for COVID-19 – remains to be seen.

CLIA did not respond to an interview request. And the three major ocean cruise companies – Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian – have all refused to provide CBC News on board with access to document their cleanup and coronavirus control measures.

Radical overhaul

Some experts say the coronavirus crisis signals the need to rethink the spaces where we work, play and travel, and start adapting them to the global health challenges of the 21st century.

“We have to think beyond everyday experiences. We have to anticipate risks and respond to threats,” said Lindsay Tan, who studies interactions between pathogens and people as director of the University’s Design Ecology Lab. from Auburn, Alabama. “So it’s both the shape of the spaces, their size, the number of people who will be there, how they will be used, but also the materials we use. Different materials have different properties that carry different loads of virus, properties that are easier to clean. “

For cruise lines, this may mean challenging consumers’ definitions of “high end” and shifting from fabric finishes to surfaces that can be more easily cleaned.

“If I told you that your cruise ship was going to have a vinyl headboard, you might not think it looks really luxurious, but I assure you there are properties that we can put in vinyl now that allow it to be comfortable, luxurious and safe, “says Tan. “We already do this in healthcare spaces. You can have a nice, comfortable seat, and it can also be washed with bleach.”

The cruise industry is doing its best to weather the storm, waiving cancellation fees and penalties, and offering full credit to passengers who agree to book for future trips.

Klein predicts that big public relations campaigns and big discounts will follow soon, in an effort to allay public fears.

This is what has worked with previous outbreaks of less serious illnesses. But with lives at stake, convincing people that it is safe to navigate could be a much more difficult sale.

“It could take years and years for people to trust,” said Klein.