Why it’s time to end corporate welfare in Canada’s fossil fuel industry

This column is written by independent journalist and historian Taylor C. Noaks from Montreal. For more information CBC Opinion SectionPlease refer to the Frequently Asked Questions.

Consider the strangest companion given the new national interests in pipelines and oil sands mines. An economist who agrees with environmentalists that subsidizing the fossil fuel industry is a bad idea.

Eliminating fossil fuel subsidies will obviously help Canada meet its emission reduction targets. Less obvious is how these subsidies harm our economy, increase our tax burden and hinder innovation.

Testimony made by the US House of Representatives Science and Technology Commission Energy Subcommittee in 2015, for example, a senior researcher at Veronique de Luzi insisted All government subsidies to the energy industry, including those that benefit the fossil fuel sector, should be eliminated.

The Mercatus Center is not an environmental organization, but a liberal liberarian think tank of free market fundamentalists. De Lugie Three-part argument that is:

The government has no incentive to manage the funds of private investors. Subsidies distort investment and economic activity, creating an unfair advantage. Grants increase both incentives for lobbying and the power of special interest groups.

In Canada, consistent subsidies failed to provide stability or launch major innovations in fossil fuels.

Exact figures for Canadian total fossil fuel subsidies Difficult to comeExacerbated by general government aversion to transparency. The industry is not approaching, but the federal and state governments are not claiming accountability. Unfortunately, ironically, Canadians in need of public assistance often face more stringent demands for their accountability than recipients of corporate welfare.

A Report by Overseas Development Institute (ODI) Since 2018, Canada has lacked a formal plan to phase out financial support to the oil and gas industry and the general lack of published reports detailing the support provided. Both were important.

Trans Mountain pipeline pipes will be unloaded at Edson, Alta on June 18, 2019. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)

ODI estimates Annual direct subsidies $ 4.73 billion We ($ 6.3 billion in 2016), the highest at G7 per GDP unit. Other Canadian taxpayer-funded activities, such as government purchases of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, are working to expand that. Billions more.

After-tax estimates include direct subsidies and the cost of fossil fuels for negative social impacts such as pollution and global warming. Report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) makes Canadian post-tax subsidies for the fossil fuel industry amazing $ 43 billion 2015-16, Almost one-fifth of the current federal budget. (The IMF’s global after-tax estimate is astronomical, $ 5.2 trillion in 2016, or 6.5% of global GDP.)

Environmental and economic impact

The Shell Scottford Refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta processes synthetic crude from the Shell Scottford Upgrader into products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, and butane. (Shell Canada)

It is an interesting point in common that both progressive environmentalists and economic liberals oppose subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

Globally, oil and gas producers Estimated to have lost $ 400 billion in market value Over the last four years, analysts covering the entire spectrum from Goldman Sachs to Jim Cramer have advised investors to place their funds elsewhere.

Unfortunately for both market purists and environmentalists, Canada’s fossil fuel industry is very thoroughly politicized and businesses are seeking increasingly generous subsidies as a cost of business You.

Consider a mysterious pseudo-discussion Frontier Mine proposal from Teck Resources now withdrawn. Before Teck unplugged the project last week, CEO Don Lindsay already pointed out The cost of oil barrels $ 20 billion mine rises nearly half to make it profitable. However, the Trudeau administration was ready to approve the project if Jason Kenny could agree to the emission reductions, despite obvious environmental concerns.

Tech’s Frontier Oil Sands project was planned in northern Alberta. The company withdrew the application for the project on February 23. (CBC News)

Politicians e-cursely refer to grants as “investments,” claiming that they are promoting the transition to clean energy, but there is little evidence that this is the case. The whole idea of ​​”transient fuel” is ridiculous. Burning it for energy adds to the emission problem. Worse, according to the International Monetary Fund, subsidies contribute to overconsumption.

so 2019 report, International Laboratories for Sustainable Development did not shrink: “Fossil fuel subsidies are an important barrier to this transition.”

Energy companies have one responsibility: to increase shareholder value. How this value is created is fundamentally unimportant. Energy companies need not be limited to fossil fuels, but the subsidies that underpin fossil fuel-based businesses create barriers to innovation and adaptation to changing markets.

Fossil fuel subsidies, which are inherently inefficient, ultimately hinder investment in clean energy technologies. Undermine efforts to combat climate change.

The abolition of subsidies will force energy companies to move to clean energy more quickly. Innovative companies swim and industry dinosaurs sink. It’s cold and tough, but it’s a free market for you.

And it’s a false dichotomy that Canada has to choose between fighting climate change or supporting work in Alberta. Both must occur at the same time.

Rather than pour money into the fossil fuel sector holes, retrain unemployment oil workers, build solar arrays, wind turbines and hydroelectric power plants, and create new Excessive reliance on non-renewable resource extraction that can be used to provide work.

This can be considered a subsidy, but the key difference is that renewable energy sources are sustainable growth industries and do not carry the expensive social and ecological burden of fossil fuels. There is no increase in mortality due to air pollution. Orphan wells that need cleaning.

The severity of the climate crisis Increasingly unacceptable relationships Grants alone will not be enough to make a fast and meaningful change in the energy sector between the fossil fuel industry and Canadian society. After years of fossil fuel subsidies, government intervention is needed to quickly build clean energy production and distribution infrastructure large enough to free Canada from fossil fuels .