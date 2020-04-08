Why now? Sanders’ brutal dropout came before other likely bad news for the campaign

It’s been three weeks since former vice president Joe Biden swept away Senator Bernie Sanders in the primary primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, strengthening its lead over populist senator from Vermont in the crucial race for delegates to over 300 and cementing its role of anything but certain Democratic presidential candidate.

After these overwhelming defeats, Sanders said he “re-evaluated” his presidential campaign, but then stressed that he still had a “narrow path” to winning the nomination.

SANDERS SUSPENDS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, MAKING NOMINATED DEMOCRATIC NOMINE CLEAR

So why did Sanders choose Wednesday as the day to officially suspend his presidential campaign?

Wisconsin Primary may have something to do with timing.

Sanders easily won the state’s Democratic presidential primary in 2016 against possible candidate Hillary Clinton. But the latest opinion polls before Tuesday’s competition have suggested that Biden leads the progressive senator by a margin of almost two to one.

Results in Wisconsin will not be known until early next week – following a federal district court decision delayed by the United States Supreme Court that delayed the release of results for almost a week . But a Democrat strategist close to the Sanders campaign hinted that voting patterns may have contributed to the senator’s announcement.

The strategist – who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely – said that “by calling him today, Sanders becomes the owner of the story.”

Sanders’ announcement also came just days after the Washington Post his main aides – including longtime political strategist Jeff Weaver and 2020 campaign manager Faiz Shakir – reportedly encouraged the senator to end his presidential campaign.

A Democrat agent linked to Sanders told Fox News, “How do you go on when you have a campaign manager who apparently no longer believes in the cause.”

SANDERS RAISES EYEBROWS WITH MOVING TO STAY ON PRIMARY BULLETINS, GATHERING CONVENTION DELEGATES

In his announcement that he was suspending his campaign, Sanders acknowledged: “We are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the road to victory is virtually impossible. … I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. “

Sanders said, “If I thought we had a possible path to nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it’s just not there. … I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win. “

A progressive advisor close to the campaign noted that “the writing has been on the wall for some time.”

The counselor stated that, like every decision made by the senator and his wife Jane, “it comes down to what works best for the Sanders political movement … He clearly decided that the best course of action to move the movement forward was to end the nomination campaign. “

Sanders has always stressed that his two presidential campaigns were more than that – that they were a political revolution.

And on Wednesday, the senator stressed that “while this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not …. the fight for justice is what our campaign has been. The fight for justice is the raison d’être of our movement. “

Sanders was flying high in February – thanks to a partial victory from the Iowa caucuses, an outright victory in the New Hampshire primary and a crushing victory in the Nevada caucuses. The candidate zoomed in on favorite status – but it was short lived.

Biden crushed Sanders and the rest of the White House hopes in South Carolina, still big enough, reigniting his campaign.

The Democrat strategist, closely linked to the campaign, said the week before the South Carolina primary – which Biden had to win – “was the time to bring together so many traditional Democrats and Democratic Party names around Sanders. “

But the source accused: “The campaign sort of did a victory dance in the bottom zone for a week instead of really building. I think the campaign really underestimated what a win for Biden in South Carolina would look like and how it would turn the tide. “

Two moderate Democratic rival colleagues – Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg – immediately abandoned the race and approved Biden after his victory in Palmetto State, which was more important than expected.

While the party’s centrist wing began to merge around Biden within two days of the South Carolina primary and before competitions from Tuesday to Tuesday, Sanders did not appreciate a similar merger of l progressive wing of the party – as a populist colleague Senator Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race.

Biden ended up taking 10 of 14 contests on Super Tuesday – increasing his delegate lead over Sanders and triggering a tidal wave among Democrats across the country.

“I think Warren staying in the campaign until Super Tuesday hurt the campaign because I think if Warren had given up before March 3, Sanders would have won Maine, Minnesota,” predicted the strategist.

The day after Super Tuesday, the last remaining moderate candidate – former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg – suspended his campaign. A day later, Warren ended his candidacy, essentially transforming the Democratic nomination contest into a two-man showdown between Biden and Sanders.