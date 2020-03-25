Why Ontario’s COVID-19 tests underestimate the spread of the virus

According to infectious disease experts, official Ontario figures for positive COVID-19 tests do not capture the true extent of the spread of coronaviruses in the province.

This shortfall is attributed to the limitations of the Ontario testing regime, including rationing of tests and a delay in provincial laboratories that results in a four-day delay in results.

The official number of 503 people who test positive is “not the full number of cases,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s assistant chief medical officer of health, at a press conference on Monday.

“I think this is undoubtedly a major underestimate,” said Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist and professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. “But I would temper that by saying that everyone is probably underestimating the number of cases they have.”

Provincial guidelines for people who are tested give priority to those who have traveled outside the country. Fisman believes that it is too restrictive because the virus is now transmitted in the province.

The current guidelines mean that the province “will only find COVID-19 where we expect to find it,” Fisman said in an interview. “It is a problem in a rapidly moving epidemic, because we want to find COVID in places where we do not expect to find it.”

While assessment centers in Ontario perform approximately 3,000 tests per day, Ontario laboratories currently only produce 2,000 to 2,100 test results per day.

“The fact that we cannot keep up with this very limited volume of testing is a concern,” said Fisman.

Ontario currently has a backlog of over 8,400 tests, and people wait at least four days between the test and the result.

“We cannot see this epidemic if we do not have the test in a timely manner,” said Fisman. “We are flying blind right now.”

He urges the province to begin processing tests in academic and private laboratories, which Premier Doug Ford says is in the works.

Experts suggest that it is essential that Ontario now increase its testing capacity due to the 200,000 or more travelers returning to the United States province, where the virus has spread faster.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott answers questions while Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, right, and Premier Doug Ford listen. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

The province aims to process 5,000 tests per day. Health Minister Christine Elliott told CBC News that she expects this goal will be reached “by the end of the week”.

Ontario’s 5,000 tests a day would put the province on an equal footing with South Korea, a country that has been praised for slowing the spread of the virus largely thanks to extensive testing to monitor The epidemics. South Korea has approximately four times the population of Ontario and performs approximately 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

In addition to laboratory capacity, another factor slowing the pace of testing in Ontario is the lack of nasopharyngeal swabs, considered the best way to detect COVID-19 as they take samples from deep within the nasal passages. ‘a patient.

Public Health Ontario tells doctors they can use other types of swabs to collect COVID-19 test samples, but the province’s chief medical officer of health warns that this method may miss positive cases.

“Your chances of detecting a mild or mild infection may not be as good as they should be,” said Dr. David Williams at a press conference on Monday. He said the shortage “should end soon,” as the federal government has shipped a large quantity of the preferred swabs.