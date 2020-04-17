Why politicians can’t just restart the economy

The media outcry over the power struggle between the president and the governors may well focus on the wrong question.

That President Trump can bypass Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom and order the opening of their states is a fascinating, but essentially irrelevant, political and constitutional confrontation.

In reality, it depends on the people.

If they decide to stay home by the millions, no legal order can reverse that.

If they don’t feel comfortable entering department stores and pizzerias, these businesses will continue to crater.

If they do not feel safe from the virus, no political rhetoric can change that.

The stakes could hardly be greater with the announcement yesterday that 22 million people have now applied for unemployment benefits in just four weeks, figures that, according to the Washington Post, recall the Great Depression. It’s a scary thing. And the longer America is stuck, the greater the chance that some of these jobs – and businesses – will never come back.

Trump told governors on call Thursday that “you are going to call your own shots” – reversing his previous rhetoric, which caused an uproar – while the White House issued guidelines for the gradual reopening of the economy in stages. The idea is to protect the most vulnerable Americans and to distinguish the areas most affected, such as New York, from the regions less affected by the virus. In an unusually sober briefing, Trump urged governors to act quickly, perhaps before May 1, and said 29 states could get into action quickly.

But that doesn’t mean, to paraphrase a baseball movie, if you open it, it will come.

Like a piece in the Sending says, “Most people just won’t start crowding cinemas and restaurants again until they’re convinced they won’t bring a superbug home.”

Here is some evidence: “It wasn’t until March 15 that Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Cincinnati and New York officially announced that their bars and restaurants would be limited to take-out and delivery. But the day before the announcement of these orders, sales in restaurants in these cities had already fall more than half of the same date a year earlier … Why? Because people were already choosing to stay at home based on what they had learned about the pandemic, regardless of what the government had mandated. “

In one Gallup poll In early April, 71% of those polled said that if the government lifted the restrictions and businesses and schools reopened, they would “wait and see what’s going on with the coronavirus before resuming” their daily activities. Another 20 percent said they would resume immediately, while 10 percent said they would continue to limit contact with others indefinitely.

Andrew Cuomo nodded in this direction yesterday while extending the closure of New York until May 15. “The policies I communicate are not worth the paper on which they are printed,” said the governor, unless people voluntarily follow them, because he cannot enforce them on 19 million people. Fortunately, he said, “people choose to do the right thing,” which helps smooth the curve of the coronavirus.

The missing link here is the test. The delays and missteps to get reliable and operational tests in the United States are depressing, and the result is that we fly blind. Over 3 million tests have been done, but that is a drop in the bucket compared to the scale of the pandemic. With more than 645,000 confirmed cases and around 30,000 deaths in this country, we still do not know how many people are sick and could potentially infect others.

This means that the premature reopening of America could lead to a second wave of virus deaths in the summer once social distancing wears off.

Meanwhile, the $ 349 billion loan fund created by Congress to bail out small businesses has already been exhausted.

“A growing number of economists are warning that the recovery from the” big lockdown “will take a long time and that millions of Americans will remain unemployed until the end of the year”, Publish said. “Even after parts of the economy reopen, unless there are general tests or a vaccine, people will continue to be afraid of venturing into restaurants or offices again,” many experts. “

And this is the heart of the crisis. Politicians must give their best judgment on the gradual thawing of an economy that remains in a deep freeze. But having been told early on that the virus would not be a big problem, Americans are naturally wary of reassuring words and will do what they think is best to protect themselves and their families. And that could keep you going for a painfully long period.