Why Some Canadians Abroad Don’t Rush Home Despite Trudeau’s Call

Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call to Canadians to return home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Giles Slade continues his vacation in Havana.

The 66-year-old from Brockville, Ontario even extended his stay by a month until May 5, hoping to weather the worst of the epidemic in a country where the weather is hot and there are currently only 10 confirmed cases .

“I feel like I pulled a lucky straw, or something like that, when I decided to come to Cuba this year,” said Slade, who spends his days diving -marine, to learn spanish and to write.

“It is a little too difficult to integrate it between diving and Spanish lessons, but it is going very well,” he said of his latest book.

Slade is one of many Canadians who told CBC News that they chose not to rush home during the pandemic, believing that they were safer where they were.

However, the federal government suggests otherwise. Indeed, border restrictions are tightening in many countries and Canadians abroad may have problems accessing affordable health care.

“If people get sick, it’s best to get sick in your own country of origin, where you know you have adequate medical coverage,” said Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.

Giles Slade, of Brockville, Ont., Does not plan to rush home from his trip to Havana. (submitted by Giles Slade)

Some travelers are protected by medical insurance, but they risk becoming exhausted if they extend their stay.

Because Canada has advised against non-essential international travel due to the coronavirus, many insurance companies refuse to extend medical coverage beyond the traveller’s original return date, said insurance broker Martin Firestone.

Firestone said it had to tell many of its snowbird customers who wanted to stay in a warmer climate during the pandemic.

“I’m dealing with people who want to stay, believing that germs will die in the heat, and they need [medical insurance] extensions. And it has become very difficult for me now, ”said Firestone, who works for Travel Secure in Toronto.

Slade does not have medical insurance, but said he was not worried because he thought the cost of hospitalization in Cuba would be minimal and he trusted the country’s national health care.

“The excellent health care system is ready and ready for the inevitable spread of this nasty disease,” he said.

More risky to stay or leave?

Firestone said Canadians should not risk traveling without medical insurance – even in the absence of a pandemic.

Lili Hrabchak of Toronto agrees, which is why the snowbird purchased insurance before traveling with her husband to their winter home in Rotonda West, Florida in November.

But she recently learned that coverage should run out – before Hrabchak’s scheduled departure date of April 7. In response to the government’s travel advisory, his insurer, Johnson, announced that clients’ medical coverage will last until March 23 , or whatever the duration of their immediate return home.

This shocked Hrabchak, who is not ready to return to Canada.

Lili Hrabchak of Toronto told CBC News in a Skype interview that she wants to stay in Florida until her scheduled departure date on April 7. (CBC / Skype)

Her husband, Todd, is 85 years old and suffers from health complications from a recent stroke. She worries if they come back by March 23, he risks getting the virus in a crowded airport or on a crowded flight, as many other travelers rush home.

“I feel like there is a gun in my head telling me that you have to go no matter how stupid it is,” said 71-year-old Hrabchak on Tuesday.

She said she was trying to decide which decision was more risky: staying in Florida without medical insurance or going home.

“It’s like playing Russian roulette.”

It turns out that she will not have to make this difficult decision.

Shortly after Hrabchak presented his case to his supplier on Wednesday morning, she was informed that her medical insurance would last until April 7 and could be extended if necessary.

“I am happy with the moon,” said Hrabchak, who encourages any snowbird in a similar situation to contact their insurer.

Children’s pressure

Sandy Munro and his wife Lynn also defy the government’s recommendation to return home immediately.

Snowbirds overwinter in Venice, Florida, and plan to return to Canada when their medical insurance expires on April 6 – but not a day earlier. This is because they feel better in Florida right now than at home in Aurora, Ontario, north of Toronto.

Florida currently has approximately 100 more COVID-19 cases than Ontario. Munro said that people in his gated community practice appropriate protocols through social distancing, while enjoying the outdoors.

“We play golf, pickleball, tennis, biking, whatever is healthy,” said Munro, 69, who has a lung disorder.

“The warmer climate here in Florida is much better for my particular health condition.”

If Munro could extend his medical insurance, he said he would consider staying longer – without the constant pressure from his four children.

“Our children are pushing us hard to come back.”