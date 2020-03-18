Why some go to earth amid fears of COVID-19

In the Northwest Territories, some people go to earth for a while in response to the spread of the new coronavirus or COVID-19.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of the territories to date. But health officials tell people to Keep your distance with each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories suggested going out into the field as a good way to create social distance during the pandemic.

“Go to the earth”

The National Chief of the Dene, Norman Yakeleya, agrees with this recommendation and strongly encourages people to visit the territory at this time.

Recently, he consulted with an elder to find out how the Dene should prepare for the possibility of an epidemic.

“I asked the elder,” What should we do as Dene with the arrival of the coronavirus in Canada? And the elder said to me, right in the eyes, he said: ‘Go to the country. “

The National Chief of the Dene, Norman Yakeleya, strongly encourages people to visit the territory at this time. (Randall Mackenzie / CBC)

Yakeleya said he is also pushing the federal government to help communities get out on the land.

“We are asking the government to support our people, to put us back on earth. The government must really take this seriously. It is the survival of a nation … if they do not do it, we will do it ourselves – same. “

According to the Prime Minister of the territory, the Northwest Territories should receive just under $ 600,000 from the billion dollar fund from the federal government to deal with COVID-19.

Provide communities

In Colville Lake, Northwest Territories, the Behdzi Ahda First Nation band announced Monday that it would provide some of its members with supplies such as gas and groceries to take their families to land .

This comes from part of an annual “on the ground” fund that is not related to COVID-19, but this year has generated more interest than other years.

For Sheena Snow, signing up for these supplies is a direct response to keep her family away from the potential spread of COVID-19.

Sheena Snow said her children love being on earth. She plans to take them to her family’s cottage this weekend for about two weeks. (Submitted by Sheena Snow)

Security reasons

For her, going out on the field this weekend is a safety issue.

“It’s a little dangerous for us because we are in such small isolated communities, and also we don’t have a health system here, there are no doctors [or] nurses here for us. So we think it is safer to be on earth. “

Snow said one of the reasons they wanted to leave this weekend was that teachers from the south would be back from their spring break soon.

The territory’s public health chief is already warning against unnecessary trips outside the territory in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Every province in Canada has now reported cases of viruses.

Colville Lake, N.W.T., photographed in January 2020. Sheena Snow’s family cabin is an hour’s drive from the community. (John Last / CBC)

“Everything we need there”

Snow also said that his children like to be in his family’s cottage about an hour north of the community.

“We have everything we need and there is a lot of food on earth, like caribou, fish.”

In the end, Yakeleya said he wanted to protect people living in communities across the territory, and this is only one step towards that.

“It’s the safety of our people. It is a humanitarian cause. It doesn’t matter if you are Métis, Dene or Inuit or non-Aboriginal in our communities. We need to see how we are going to prepare ourselves if we ever have a coronavirus. “

Yakeleya said he would leave his community with his family on Friday to be on earth for a while as well.