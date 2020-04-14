Why this Nova Scotia doctor left home for COVID-19

This is called “the bunker”.

Not because it’s accessed through a hole in the ground – it’s just a nickname because the rental is built on a hill – but Dr. Wayne Pickett said the nickname is appropriate, since his temporary home in the Annapolis Valley provides him with refuge and, in a roundabout way, his relatives.

Pickett is an emergency room doctor in Nova Scotia and he decided to get away from his family last month to protect them from COVID-19. Pickett, like all health workers, may be exposed to the coronavirus each time he commutes to work. But if he doesn’t come home, he doesn’t have to risk spreading it there.

This decision goes beyond public health recommendations, but Pickett’s choice is part of a trend who has followed the coronavirus worldwide.

Health workers temporarily moved into basements, garages, camper vans, apartments or hotels, or watched their families pack and walk away. Whichever arrangement is chosen, everything is for the same purpose: to ensure that essential workers do not inadvertently infect family members with COVID-19.

“It is difficult because, you know, you miss your family a little,” he said.

Pickett did not go far from his home. He still visits his wife, stepmother and four children, but stays outside and stays at least two meters from them.

“I bring a garden chair, my wife brings a chair and we sit down and chat. My kids go out on the deck and say,” Hi, dad. “”

Motivation for the move

Pickett laughed at the novelty of the configuration. But he takes the need seriously.

He left his family home when his 85-year-old mother-in-law moved in. She lived in an assisted living center, but he and his wife feared that she would become seriously ill due to factors such as community interaction. at the facility and its central catering location.

“It was disturbing that if she went out with all those other people who potentially …” said Pickett as his voice fell silent. “So we moved it home.”

A doctor examines a patient in a hospital in Bordeaux, France, March 9, 2020. (Georges Govet / AFP via Getty Images)

Pickett said he was ready to live outside of his family for at least the next few months.

Pickett’s rental is owned by a friend, who rents it via Airbnb. With tourism slowing due to coronavirus, there are potentially many other empty rooms, apartments and houses that could be used by other frontline workers like Pickett.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Center have said they would consider subsidizing a move like Pickett’s in extenuating circumstances. But in general, because it is a personal choice and not a public health requirement, the expenses are the responsibility of the individual.

As of Monday, there were 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Discounts to help front-line workers

Tim Moore, President of Halifax-based short-term rental company Moore Suites, said about half of his company’s furnished apartments were empty last week when he decided to offer them to front-line workers of the pandemic.

Moore said he felt he was doing his civic duty by offering the units at a discount of more than 50% until mid-June.

Airbnb has launched a similar program, announcing that it will waive fees for up to 100,000 reservations by health workers and first responders during COVID-19.

On its website, Airbnb indicates that the program aims to give these workers “places to stay that allow them to be close to their patients – and safely, distant from their own families”.

MORE TOP STORIES