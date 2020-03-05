Wife, child and neighbor of coronavirus patient in New York virus positive

Wife, son, daughter, neighbor of a man in Westchester County. Coronavirus According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the virus is also infected. At a press conference late Wednesday, he announced five more cases in a family contacted with a 50-year-old New Rochelle man.

Yeshiva University, with a male 20-year-old son attending school, said in a statement that it canceled all classes on the Wolf Heights campus in Washington Heights after being notified of a positive COVID-19 result on Wednesday morning. The day includes face-to-face graduate courses and boys’ high school.

Some human coronaviruses can live on the surface for 9 days in research

“This precautionary measure allows us to work with city institutions and other professionals to prepare the campus and ensure the uncompromised security of students, faculty and staff,” said the statement. . “All classes and operations on other campuses will continue as normal.”

New York Mayor Bill de Brassio said two close contacts of students who had not been on campus since February 27 were transferred to Bellevue Hospital for testing on Wednesday.

Click here for full coverage of Coronaville

The SAR high school in Bronx, where a male daughter is a student, closed on Tuesday and remained closed on Wednesday. Cuomo said that Neuroshell’s neighbor who tested positive for the virus was the one who took him to the hospital.

The news says that Cuomo is a lawyer in Midtown Manhattan, the man underlying the respiratory illness is hospitalized in a “ serious condition, ” one of his children has symptoms, and another has no symptoms It is the next day that I said. The whole family was isolated at the family home.

On Wednesday, De Blasio said the condition of the man was improving, adding that his wife was working at the same midtown law firm as him. According to De Blasio, one intern and seven employees working with men in the 42nd Street office are being tested.

Health officials said the man had no previous history of traveling to countries currently experiencing coronavirus outbreaks and is investigating whether he used public transport during the infection. After visiting the Bronxville hospital, he was transferred to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

Managing anxiety associated with the ever-increasing number of coronavir

Cuomo visited Westchester County Wednesday and made a localized plan to track contacts and prevent further spread. So he learned of five new cases of family members who had contacted lawyers, bringing the total number of states to eleven.

In addition, State University of New York and City University of New York’s study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and Korea are all suspended immediately, and the nation is preparing to recapture all non-essential students. Faculty and staff currently abroad in these countries. All returning staff, students, and staff are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The first case in New York involves a 39-year-old health care worker visiting Iran and recovering at home. Her husband was recovering at home, but his test was negative, Cuomo said.

Cuomo stated that the coronavirus “caused an epidemic, but caused a pandemic caused by fear.” He repeated that about 80 percent of patients positive for coronavirus testing had self-dissipated into mild cases and about 20 percent needed some treatment.

Sign up for the FOX HEALTH newsletter

“The more people you test, the more you can find,” he said. “So let’s keep that in mind.”

De Blasio has previously stated that it has 1,200 beds for possible outbreaks in the area.