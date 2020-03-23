Will “collective immunity” work against the coronavirus?

As the new coronavirus spreading across much of the globe, the debate over the effectiveness of “collective immunity” continues to swirl in circles of public health and politics. So what exactly is this strategy when it comes to fighting an infectious disease?

“Collective immunity is protection in a community against an infectious disease when a high percentage – usually at least 60% – becomes immune,” John Whyte, M.D., chief medical officer of WebMD, told Fox News. “They become immune either by contracting the infection and improving – by surviving – or by being vaccinated. Since the majority of people in a community are then immunized, there are fewer people who can be infected.”

But the veracity of COVID-19 threatens to break the healthcare infrastructure, leading most experts to say that without a vaccine, it is likely to do more harm than good.

“Collective immunity works best when we have a vaccine and a disease that has no serious consequences,” said Whyte. “Without a coronavirus vaccine, it makes collective immunity less effective – and this disease has serious consequences for some people.”

Even as much of the west moved quickly to shut down large rallies and issue home support orders, the UK sparked an uproar by keeping its strategy focused on the immunity approach collective. Rather than impose firm measures of social distancing and order the closing of public places, the management sought to initiate progressive restrictions in the hope that a sufficient part of the population would develop a defense so gentle that it would slow its spread.

Last week’s game plan – amid strong condemnation and a growing workload – had fallen out of favor.

“The UK initially said it would rely on collective immunity but quickly corrected the course when modeling showed that its hospital system would not be able to handle all severe cases,” said Whyte. . “Even if 80 or 90% of cases are mild, 10% represent a large number of people to be absorbed by the health system.”

However, other countries – like the Netherlands – have continued to roll out the theory, although it is seen as a risky gamble.

“The reality is that in the near future, a large part of the Dutch population will be infected with the virus,” said the Dutch Prime Minister. Mark Rutte said in a presidential speech last week. “We can slow the spread of the virus while strengthening group immunity.”

He also noted that it could “take months or even longer to build group immunity”, and thus, meanwhile, their goal was to protect people at high risk as much as possible, such as the elderly and the elderly. immunocompromised people.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the nature of the coronavirus pandemic requires much more action. Many experts consider the approach to be theoretically sound, but reckless given the absence of a vaccine and the idea that a vaccine will take at least a year to develop.

“The idea behind collective immunity is when enough people or enough of the population are infected and build immunity to say a virus like COVID-19, its spread stops naturally because few people can get it and pass it on to others “Vaccines essentially create herd immunity. The herd becomes immune, “noted Dr. David Nazarian, a Beverly Hills-based doctor, diplomat at the American Board of Internal Medicine and founder of My Concierge MD.” The problem with vaccine-free collective immunity is overloading and the stress it will have in the health system. The reason they are in social isolation right now is that too many people are infected at the same time and that a percentage of them have to be hospitalized, there are not enough health care providers , hospital beds and ventilators to treat all the sick. This is what we are seeing in Italy today. “

In addition, Dr. Stanley Weiss, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, pointed out that there are still too many unknowns around the new virus and that the models so far are incomplete, which which means that herd immunity is just too risky. on which to rely in the midst of the crisis.

“We hope that at some point this will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, assuming that infected and recovering people will have protective immunity,” said Weiss. “However, with SARS, the data suggest that protective immunity was of limited duration. Thus, precise temporal dynamics may prove to be very important. For example, there could be recurrent waves. We hope with COVID-19 , but don’t know yet that they won don’t get re-infected. “

He also stressed that collective immunity will only be effective if the virus does not change so as to escape such protective immunity and that other similar but different coronaviruses do not appear.

Nevertheless, experts also point out that collective immunity has played a central role in history books to abolish deadly diseases.

“Collective immunity and vaccination have eradicated two highly (infectious) diseases: rinderpest in cattle and smallpox for humans. Corp in Boston. “It will depend on the immunogenicity of our body’s response to the virus, that is, the amount of protection the antibodies provide against re-infection.”

And with an unlikely vaccine in the near future, health care professionals still hope that collective immunity will be one of the factors that will soon slow the spread.

“Vaccines are an artificial way of immunity that helps a person fight the virus, while infections are the most natural and effective way to provide immunity. Both types of immunity last a very long time” added Nazarian. “A natural form of immunity against contracting infection is generally the most effective because it induces more antibody production and protection against future infections. Ultimately, without a vaccine, a large percentage of the population will be infected by the COVID-19 virus, and we will have collective immunity. “