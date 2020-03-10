Will Coronavirus Change the Track of the 2020 Campaign?

Many people wonder if President Donald Trump should be tested for the new coronavirus, especially after Representative Matt Gaetz, who recently flew on Air Force One, and Representative Doug Collins, with whom he shook hands on Friday, were both informed that they had come into contact with a COVID patient- 19 to CPAC and entered -isolation.

But, Trump has no symptoms, and he has a medical team behind him that is likely to do a thorough analysis of his potential exposure.

The biggest question, in reality, is whether politicians should continue to host massive political rallies as they head towards election day and continue to risk being exposed to themselves and their supporters .

If we are going to send guidelines to cities, employers and individuals on appropriate screenings and minimize large gatherings, political campaigns should be no exception. My advice would be to start with simple guidelines for rally participants:

Reduce crowd size to a controlled number Exclude children under 12 Filter all participants at the door and ask: Do you currently have respiratory disease?

Have you traveled outside the United States in the past 14 days?

Do you know someone around you who may have been exposed to the coronavirus?

In addition, I think that the organizers should use heat guns to filter the participants before participating in an event. Politicians could also use their platforms to discourage handshakes and stop hugging the elderly and kissing babies.

Elsewhere in the world, professional athletes play in front of empty arenas and political leaders give speeches behind the security of a television screen. In reality, I think it is probably only a matter of time before we, too, gather on a television screen.