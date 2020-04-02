Will COVID-19 become a seasonal illness like the flu? It’s too early to tell, experts say.

As governments around the world try to reverse the spread of COVID-19, doctors are wondering whether the disease will really be eradicated or whether we will see it become a seasonal infection like the flu and the common cold.

Why certain diseases and infections have seasons is not completely understood, as a variety of factors come into play.

But epidemiologists – those who study diseases – are waiting to see if these factors can influence COVID-19, making it a seasonal disease.

“I think it’s probably a bit too early to tell,” said Selena Sagan, associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at McGill University in Montreal. “We really don’t know enough about this virus yet. And the fact that this is truly a global pandemic suggests that transmission is happening now. ”

Each disease has a different pattern.

The flu seems to thrive in cooler, drier weather. Measles and chickenpox – in the United States and Canada – appear during the school calendar year.

In Canada and the United States, chickenpox cases tend to peak during the school year. (Shutterstock)

A Study 2018 by Micaela Martinez, infectious disease ecologist at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, found that cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a dangerous coronavirus associated with camels, are reported more often during calving season, although it is not clear why. .

The study even found that infections and illnesses that you couldn’t easily associate with ebb and flow – such as gonorrhea and genital herpes – are also linked to the seasons.

“Our planet is structured according to the seasons, no matter where you live,” said Martinez. “Being in temperate regions like Canada or the United States where we are far from the equator, we have the four seasons. If you are in an equatorial place, it’s always seasonal, it’s just not the four seasons. It’s the rain and the dry season. “

In the northern hemisphere, it could be the cold that influences the spread of an infection like the flu. But in equatorial regions, hydrological conditions and humidity would allow mosquitoes to reproduce and then spread diseases such as malaria.

And all the seasons that seem to be linked to particular infections have nothing to do with humans. Many of them are linked to “vectors”, carrying a disease such as mosquitoes or bats or even the agricultural seasons.

Humidity counts

Epidemiologists believe that humidity in particular can be responsible for the role of infections in various ways, even in the northern hemisphere, where the flu is widespread.

In fact, the evidence has shown that higher humidity can reduce the spread of influenza.

“We know that the ambient conditions – and this seems to be particularly humidity – modulates the survival of the flu virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, Columbia professor and director of its climate and health program. “Now why this is, we don’t know. But it’s something that has been observed over and over again.”

Social models

With the flu (flu), for example, the peak season comes at a time when the colder and darker days dominate.

Epidemiologists believe that part of the increased spread in winter is due to the social habits we form at this time of the year.

“When it’s colder, people tend to spend more time indoors, close to each other,” said Shaman. “And this contact with each other could facilitate the transmission of the flu and, therefore, we see a flu peak in winter.”

The flu season runs from late fall to early spring and one of the reasons, according to epidemiologists, is that people tend to be very close to each other. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

In addition, some hypothesize that this could also be linked to our immune system during fall and winter .

“When you’re in temperate and more polar regions, you don’t have as much sun exposure during the winter,” said Shaman.

“The sun is at a lower angle in the sky and the day is shorter, and as a result, your production of melatonin and vitamin D is decreased. This can suppress immune function, which could mean that not only are you maybe more vulnerable to infections, but when you get infected, you’re going to have a more severe infection, and you’re going to get rid of the virus more, so you’re going to be more contagious. ”

Wait and see with COVID-19

But is any of these variables important for COVID-19?

Many diseases and infections, such as the flu and malaria, have existed for decades, so more people have developed immunity against them. This is because more people have been exposed.

But with COVID-19, also called SARS-CoV-2, it has only been around for about four months. It will take some time for the whole population to develop some kind of immunity. Most people are sensitive right now.

Epidemiologists say it will take time to determine if COVID-19 will become a seasonal disease. (Misha Friedman / Getty Images)

It can take several months to more than a year to determine whether the disease will be seasonal or not.

“I find that the talk about SARS-CoV-2 that will go away in the summer due to seasonality is really a false hope,” said Martinez. “This is all based on what we have seen for other pathogens, where there is immunity, and at the moment we just don’t have that in the population.”

Martinez said that although cases may go down when warm weather arrives in the northern hemisphere, that doesn’t mean COVID-19 will go away. Even the flu persists during the summer; it’s just not as common.

“These things are incredibly complex,” said Martinez. “I have 100 years of polio data for the United States and I have worked tirelessly for five or six years on it, and I still cannot give you an exact answer [about it]. And that’s why I say that when people put these ideas [about COVID-19 potentially being seasonal] over there, it’s too premature. ”