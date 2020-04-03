Will COVID-19 force a change in the troubled downtown Eastside district of Vancouver?

A few months before COVID-19 paralyzes the world, a group of researchers published a study this suggests that simply living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for a long time could actually cause cognitive decline – which in turn increases your chances of dying.

It should have been catchy, but the paper barely made the headlines.

It certainly didn’t get the attention of the same long-term study received in 2015 when it found that residents of downtown Etside were dying at eight times the national average.

The subjects of so-called hotel study are those who are now at high risk from the devastation of the pandemic: residents of tight single-room hotels juggling addiction, poverty, illness and mental illness.

As authorities warn of the threat of the new coronavirus sweeping the Downtown Eastside, the question remains: why – after years of research and reports; opioid and HIV / AIDS epidemics; tent cities and serial killer Robert Pickton – nothing before COVID-19 seems to have caused enough shock to lastingly improve the conditions that now make people in the region so vulnerable?

“The statistics are quite striking,” said Dr. Kristina Gicas, who led the most recent study on cognitive decline and mortality in the Downtown Eastside.

“And I think that largely reflects the failures of our systems.”

New “urgently needed” measures

Thursday in British Columbia. had confirmed 1,121 cases of COVID-19, with 31 deaths.

Although no deaths have occurred in the Downtown Eastside as a result of respiratory illness, and no positive results have been confirmed in the area, British Columbia. the provincial health worker, Dr. Bonnie Henry, expressed particular concern for residents of the area.

The neighborhood is often described as the historic heart of Vancouver, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city.

The Downtown Eastside is made up of a few dozen blocks east of the city center. But over the past three decades, gritty streets and alleys have gained a notorious reputation, plagued by successive waves of overdose, crime and disease.

Vancouver city work with Vancouver Coastal Health and B.C. Housing to secure places where people can isolate themselves if they fall ill. They opened two emergency response shelters for the homeless and installed health stations for people to wash their hands on the street.

A sanitation station is pictured in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver. Public health officials are concerned that COVID-19 will sweep the area. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

But a look at the blocks around the Main and Hastings intersection in the heart of the neighborhood highlights the depth of the challenge. The streets are still swarming.

In one open letter Published this week in the Georgia Straight newspaper, a group of nurses and front-line workers said that the closure of community centers, drop-in centers and libraries had unintentionally compounded the problem.

“We have seen a large number of people forced to return to the streets with nowhere to go and no means of ensuring physical distance,” the group wrote, calling for workers’ personal protective equipment and action. increased to find accommodation.

“New measures are urgently needed. Every hour that passes puts the lives of our most vulnerable community members at risk and contributes to the avoidable spread of COVID-19.”

“The Downtown Eastside … is finished”

Karen Ward, longtime resident and advocate for drug users, recently wrote a Facebook post about the virus and its possible impact.

She predicted that the future would not be the same.

“It doesn’t have to be worse. We are creating our own story, and these are new circumstances. We can do something better, even in this place,” she wrote.

“The Downtown Eastside, as it has been all this time … it’s done.”

Karen Ward says people are really on the lookout in the Downtown Eastside, as panic around COVID-19 around the world takes hold in her community. She is concerned about the spread of the virus in the neighborhood, where poverty and drug use have left many people with underlying health problems and few resources. (Rafferty Baker / CBC)

In a telephone interview, Ward said that people have gotten in the habit over the decades of saying, “Oh, it’s just the Downtown Eastside” as if it were “irreversibly, natural and unchanging to be “in the face of HIV rates. overdose infections and deaths which, at different points, have been among the highest in Canada and North America.

But she believes that the pandemic has placed the neighborhood at the center of a crisis to which the general public cannot turn a blind eye.

“This highlights the fact that it is everyone. If we do not tackle this directly and practically, the middle class will have to continue to isolate themselves socially and to collapse economically”, a- she declared.

“The whole structure will collapse completely unless we go to the Downtown Eastside and bring people inside in housing with medicine, food and decent income, because people will continue to get out.”

“Rather or somewhat off track”

Yet advocates, health professionals and politicians have issued disastrous warnings about the Downtown Eastside in the past.

Gicas, an assistant professor of psychology at York University in Toronto, said the research on cognitive decline she was leading was published in January. This is part of an ongoing study by the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University.

Researchers have performed brain scans and comprehensive psychiatric and neurological tests on approximately 500 hotel residents in single rooms over the past decade.

WATCH | Defenders are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in the Downtown Eastside:

Anti-poverty advocates in Vancouver fear that a COVID-19 epidemic will devastate the already struggling community of the Downtown Eastside, where many are homeless and addicted to alcohol or alcohol. 2:11

Most of the subjects already suffer from drug addiction and mental disorders. But time spent in the region seems to play its own role.

“The individuals who have spent more years living in the Downtown Eastside have declined at a faster rate on certain aspects of cognitive functioning,” said Gicas.

“I think it speaks to the impact of the environment.”

Before COVID-19, the city had a “plan” of the Downtown Eastside to build “a vision, policies and strategies” focused on ways to improve the lives of community members.

Work has continued since 2014. But a summary of the consultation last August does not paint a rosy picture of progress.

Of the 206 people who completed a questionnaire, only 25 percent thought the vision was “mostly or somewhat on track” while 50 percent thought it was “mostly or somewhat out of sight” track”.

“A push or a nudge”

The slow struggle to find solutions is reflected in the battle against a tent city that has invaded Oppenheimer Park in downtown Vancouver in the past 18 months. Despite police concerns about the violence and a fatal attack in January, the city’s Park Board is still working on a “decamp plan.”

Meanwhile, park residents recently released a change.org petition calling for a COVID-19 plan for the hundred residents of the park, which is “immediately endowed with resources, culturally safe and exploitable”.

WATCH | COVID-19 modeling suggests that we are here for the long term:

What mathematical simulations tell us about how the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold in the real world. 5:04

Dr. Bill MacEwan, clinical manager of the hotel study, said he had noticed a breakdown of “civil order bases” in the region in the past two years.

No more weapons. No more violence. More people on the streets. And now a pandemic.

“Yes, there has always been the feeling of” what’s next? “”, He said.

“We had HIV, and then hepatitis C was a big problem. The opioid crisis never really went away. Now there is more methamphetamine than ever. And now it’s a question of the future? “

The province and the provincial health worker have already used the broad powers of emergency declarations to radically change the lives of British Columbians, forcing them to stay indoors and stay separated.

To face the Downtown Eastside, the province has taken the extraordinary stage ensuring the supply of drugs to drug addicts, including a secure supply of prescription alternatives to illicit drugs.

Legislation authorizing this type of order also allows for even more significant interventions, such as requisitioning buildings and resources for any use necessary to fight the pandemic.

The streets of the Downtown Eastside are crowded, despite orders from the provincial health worker in British Columbia to get people to physically distance themselves. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

In the short and long term, according to MacEwan, COVID-19 could ultimately force a change of mindset around the Downtown Eastside.

“I wonder if all the social change we have had to make with COVID will finally allow us to say” OK, some things we have to say no “,” he said.

Likewise, citizens who refuse to physically distance themselves on Vancouver’s beaches or seawall need enforceable orders to comply, said MacEwan. environment that literally kills them.

He applauds safe drug injection sites and efforts to lift people out of poverty.

“But do they work?” MacEwan asks.

“Part of that has to be a little bit of a boost or a boost (towards improvement). Because I don’t think we see evidence that if it has to be done, it will be done voluntarily. I think that we’ve just seen for two decades that this doesn’t happen. “