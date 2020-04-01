Will zinc supplements protect against coronavirus?

Dear. Dr. Manny,

I have read that zinc supplements can protect me from COVID19. Is there any truth to this?

Thanks for your question.

Right now, the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from the new coronavirus is social isolation, washing your hands, not touching your face, and following the guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have set up for themselves. -quarantine.

However, I understand your question.

Zinc supplements have been touted for many years to be effective in shortening the phase of common colds, and there is data to support this impression.

There have been many randomized controlled trials which have shown that zinc supplements can inhibit the replication of cold viruses and therefore reduce the average duration of a cold.

But it is clear that zinc has not shown to be able to kill common cold viruses, so as far as coronavirus is concerned, at the moment you have to be careful in thinking that zinc supplements may be the solution miracle that we are all looking for.

There are potential side effects from taking too much zinc. It can be as simple as nausea or as bad as it can hurt your sense of smell, depending on the product.

If you plan to take zinc lozenges in your daily routine, please consult your doctor before doing so.

