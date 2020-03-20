Winnipeg couple on cruise with confirmed COVID-19 cases say the ship has done little to stop the spread

A couple quarantined in Winnipeg aboard a Costa cruise ship said that the company had not informed passengers of potential COVID-19 cases until it was too late to descend, and had put days to put in place basic measures to contain the virus.

Allan and Martha Bradbury were aboard the Costa Luminosa, which departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 5, just before the federal government has warned Canadians to cancel their cruise plans.

“We had seen a lot on Diamond princessbut the cruise ship also talked about implementing higher standards for sanitation and cleanliness, “Martha said in an interview with CBC News while quarantined in the couple’s cabin .

“We sort of put our [faith] in Costa, and they certainly indicated that everything was fine, “she said.

The couple initially feared that they would be trapped on board, but Thursday night, they were suddenly told they could land in Marseille, France. Along with other Canadian compatriots, the Bradburys were taken on a charter plane to Atlanta. The federal government is still working to bring them back to Canadian soil, they said.

The Bradburys’ month-long cruise had several stops in the Caribbean before crossing the Atlantic Ocean, with scheduled stops in Spain, France and Italy.

But the couple began to realize that something was wrong after the ship left Puerto Rico on March 8, leaving for a seven-day trip across the ocean.

“The next morning, an American passenger showed me a press article saying that he had taken a woman suffering from fever and respiratory problems … and her husband on board the ship in Puerto Rico,” said Martha.

It was only that night that passengers were informed that the two people had been removed from the ship with symptoms of COVID-19, she said. At that time, the ship was already crossing the Atlantic.

Costa confirmed to CBC News that these two people had finally tested positive.

Allan and Martha Bradbury talk about the time when they realized something was wrong during their cruise. At this point, their ship was already sailing across the Atlantic Ocean. 4:41

The Bradburys then learned that another passenger on the ship’s previous trip had died from COVID-19. He had been removed from the boat just six days before the couple boarded Fort Lauderdale.

“We had two opportunities to make our own decision to board the ship, if we had had all the information,” said Martha.

“We would not have gone to Fort Lauderdale. The second opportunity they had had was in Puerto Rico when they abducted a woman with COVID-19 symptoms. And they still chose to share this only long after we were at sea and had no choice but to stay on board. They made those decisions for us, “said Martha.

Martha Bradbury took this photo of three passengers from the Costa Luminosa to Tenerife. The company confirmed that one German and Danish passenger had difficulty breathing, while a third German passenger failed a body temperature check. (Provided / Martha Bradbury)

Buffet, casino and spa remained open after suspected case: couple

Costa says he immediately stepped up the clean-up before he even had confirmation of COVID-19 on board.

“Pending the official test results and given the current emergency, the sanitation procedures on the Costa Luminosa have in any case been strengthened to guarantee the highest standards of health and safety to all guests and members crew, “the company said in a statement.

But the Bradbury’s said it did not appear that the ship was taking the appropriate action.

“I think it was maybe two days after we left Puerto Rico, they closed [free] entertainment, “said Martha.

“What they left open was everything that made money in Costa,” she said, including the casino, bars, and spa, while passengers still ate. buffet in the same crowded dining room.

In an email to CBC News, Costa said health officials did not provide the cruise ship’s results until March 13 and 14.

On March 15, the couple said the ship had been authorized to make a technical stop in Tenerife this afternoon.

“We saw them take … passengers from the ship in fully sterilized gowns, masks and go to see armed police officers who were fully dressed in protective gear at the bottom of the bridge,” said Martha.

However, the passengers were only quarantined that night, the couple said.

The company said it had not yet confirmed whether the abductees in Tenerife had a positive COVID-19 test result.

Martha and Allan Bradbury as their cruise ship left Puerto Rico. The couple said that many elderly people on board the ship didn’t even know something was wrong until everyone was quarantined on March 15. (Provided / Martha Bradbury)

Concerns of Elders Aboard Ships

Many of the passengers on board were elderly and relied on Costa to tell them what was going on, the couple said.

“They are happy with what they are told,” said Allan.

Some of the older passengers did not seem to know that something was wrong until they were quarantined, the couple said. The Bradbury’s said it was sometimes more than a day after local media reported that Costa would provide information.

“These are not young people. They are people at risk,” said Allan.

“Basically what they have done is make life and death decisions for some people,” he said.

In a statement, Costa Cruises said it had suspended all cruises until April 3 and that the current ships were on the way home.

He also said that since the end of January, strict pre-board screening procedures for all guests and crew have been in place, including medical checks.

The federal government is warning all Canadians to avoid travel on cruise ships. You can read more of these recommendations here.