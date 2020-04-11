Winnipeg: parents of 16-year-old girl shot dead by police in shock and grief

First, William Hudson learned that his daughter had been killed. Then he learned that one of his best friends was also dead.

Her daughter and 16-year-old friend were killed in two separate Winnipeg police shootings that occurred within 12 hours of Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

Police shot Hudson’s daughter Eishia on Wednesday night at the intersection of Lagimodière Boulevard and Fermor Avenue following what they said was a “full-blown lawsuit” which started after the police said a group of teens stole the Liquor Mart in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighborhood.

Police said the vehicle, which had been stolen the previous day and was originally used in a robbery in another city, Liquor Mart on Wednesday morning, collided with several other vehicles. Four other adolescents – aged 15 and 16 – were arrested and charged with several offenses.

Viewers captured the shoot and its aftermath on video and posted it on social media. Hudson said he had not seen the images.

WATCH | Shots heard in a video filmed by an eyewitness:

Gunshots are heard on Lagimodière Boulevard during a police shootout that killed a 16-year-old girl. 1:48

“I don’t even want to see this video,” he said. “As a parent, can you imagine wanting to see this video? It’s difficult. I don’t like watching the news about it already. I don’t believe it. You know what I mean?”

He said he found it hard to believe that his daughter, who loved sports, had caught up with the wrong crowd.

“I loved my daughter. She was very intelligent – she always loved athletics. I enrolled her in hockey programs. She was going to graduate next year.

“A very generous guy”

He also tries to come to terms with the death of one of his best friends. The 36-year-old man was shot dead by Winnipeg police early Thursday morning after police responded to a domestic violence call on Anderson Avenue between Salter and Aikins streets.

Police chief Danny Smyth said police arrived to find a screaming woman and discovered a man with a gun.

Smyth said the man came out of the house and confronted the police outside, and an officer fired his pistol. In a video posted on Facebook of the incident, which CBC News verified, at least three shots can be heard and several pleas for the man to drop his gun and raise his hands.

WATCH | Images of eyewitnesses showing police officers shooting outside the house:

Dylan Olson took this video of the police shooting on Anderson Avenue in the wee hours of April 9. 0:33

You don’t see much of the video, which was filmed across the street.

Police have not released the man’s name, and CBC News will not publish his name until his family is notified.

Hudson said he was also puzzled about his friend’s death, remembering him as helping out with the construction work they would do together.

“A very generous guy, you know what I mean? If he had a sweater, he would give it to you.”

Christie Zebrasky said that her daughter Eishia had many challenges in her life, but that she had a “ huge heart ”. (Submitted by Christie Zebrasky)

The girl had a “huge heart”

Eishia’s mother, Christie Zebrasky, said that her daughter had had many challenges in her life.

“Eishia, she never gave up. She was a strong girl.”

Zebrasky said that Eishia had nieces and nephews who represented the world to her.

“She was athletic. She had a huge heart.”

She and Hudson are concerned with why the Winnipeg police shot their daughter, saying that the use of force was not warranted.

“For example, you don’t shoot when you already have a vehicle stopped. There was no threat,” said Hudson, referring to what he was told was caught in the video. “They were all kids in the car. I find it bad.”

It is unknown if the adolescents were armed, says chief

Smyth said at a press conference on Thursday that he did not know if any of the youth in the SUV were armed and explained when an officer would use his weapon.

“In general, the use of force or the lethal use of force is appropriate when an officer fears for his own life or the lives and safety of others,” he said.

Eishia’s parents said the Winnipeg police did not notify them of their daughter’s death on Wednesday, and that they were left to call in city hospitals to find out where she was.

“I didn’t get answers before IUI [Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba] came here and told me that my daughter was dead. Like, I couldn’t get answers until these people came to my door and told me that my daughter was dead, “said Zebrasky.” It was my worst fear. Eishia was my baby. “

Funeral to comply with COVID-19 rules

Hudson said he was now trying to plan a funeral for his daughter that would meet physical distance guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He knows that no more than 10 people will be allowed to meet at the same time to say goodbye to his daughter and hopes the rules will not change before his service.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen by next week. We don’t know what’s going to happen on Monday. We don’t know what’s going to happen because everything can change all the time.”

Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth said it was a tragic 12 hour city break. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

While Smyth released a few more details on the two fatal incidents, he talked about their impact.

“It was a tragic 12 hour period for our community. Two unrelated events in separate parts of the city, and I can tell you that the police involved did not come to work expecting to be involved in the shootings , especially the shootings, which left dead people. “

The police oversight body, the UII, resumed investigations into the two shootings.