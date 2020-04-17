Winnipeg School Division creates baskets for 3,200 hungry students during pandemic

The largest school division in Winnipeg is setting up food baskets to ensure that thousands of students who depend on school meal programs do not go hungry during the pandemic.

“We have never done this before, so we will learn as we go,” said Karin Seiler, director of education.

Seiler created the division’s Food Security Initiative, which will help feed more than 3,200 students and their families during the COVID-19 period.

When schools closed for the first time in March, the division started donating the food it had meal programs. More formal planning began soon after province announced classes would be suspended indefinitely.

“We regularly support families with food and nutrition, so we knew that many of our families would lack this support,” said Seiler.

Families concerned about food security

The directors of the division sent the names of the students who they thought might benefit from meal support during the pandemic. The list is already at 3,200 students and continues to grow, said Seiler, who has been a downtown school principal for 20 years.

“I can only imagine how anxious the families are about trying to provide food,” she said. “We have always been very sensitive to the needs of communities in terms of nutrition, so it makes sense that we do so.”

The division collects food and resources from partners like Winnipeg Harvest, Peak of the Market and the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba. He also orders food from distributors who normally supply them with items, such as milk, for their regular meal programs.

Once the food has been collected, it will go to one of two commercial kitchens in local schools: R.B. Russell Vocational High School or Technical Vocational High School.

From there, school division staff will prepare food, such as soups and bread, and assemble about 150 baskets a day for at least two weeks.

Matt Frost, professor of culinary arts at Technical Vocational High School, says that setting up baskets is significant work during the pandemic. (John Einarson / CBC)

The staff salutes the work.

“Without students in the building, without this direct contact with students, many teachers feel a bit empty,” said Matt Frost, professor of culinary arts at Tec Voc.

“Being able to do something meaningful while we are away from our students is good for teachers, teaching assistants and all members of the school division.”

School principals will organize how families get their baskets, said Seiler. Some families will have a scheduled pickup schedule at their school, others will receive deliveries. Seiler said the school division bus drivers, along with some volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club of Winnipeg, will drop the baskets.

Staff from the Winnipeg School Division will prepare food for the baskets in this technical high school commercial kitchen. (John Einarson / CBC)

Divisions learn from each other

Manitoba school divisions face the same challenge: feeding hungry students.

That is why the province has established a committee with representatives from school divisions to tackle the problem. Seiler said the committee’s goal is for regions to learn from each other.

Seiler said the division had about $ 200,000 to use to buy food for the program.

The province has funded school lunch and snack programs in the past, and a provincial spokesperson told CBC News in an email that any money the province normally spends on meal programs is now used by the divisions. to provide nutritional support to those who need it. .

School division health and safety officers ensure that physical distance occurs when assembling the baskets.

Seiler said she spoke with a nutritionist from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to make sure everything was safe.

With the program officially scheduled to start on Monday, Seiler said the division has already delivered emergency baskets.

