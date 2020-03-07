Winter road conditions pose challenges to schedule to lift liberal boiling water recommendations: Minister

Fort Severn First Nation in northern Ontario has declared an emergency this week after a pump that supplies water has failed. And due to warmer than normal winter conditions, some other indigenous people who have no safe water past all lifting deadlines of the government may leave long-term boiling water recommendations.

According to a recording shared with CBC News during a private meeting with representatives of Mohawk in Tiendinaga, Ont, on February 15, Indigenous Services Minister Mark Miller said winter road conditions were 2021. Said it would be an obstacle to meeting the March deadline.

“How many people have I left? 80 boiling water recommendations that need to be removed by the end of March 2021,” Miller said in a private meeting originally set up to discuss a demonstration in favor of Wetswetter’s inheritance. Said. Opposes the construction of a coastal gas rink natural gas pipeline on the chief territory of northern BC.

“Depending on the road conditions this winter, it’s still a challenge.” Mirror was added.

Unpredictable winter road

The Liberal Party has promised to end the First Nation long-term boiling water recommendation by March next year during the 2015 federal election campaign.

So far, temperature fluctuations have increased traffic off the winter road to Fort Severn First Nation with a population of 552, located 853 kilometers north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. This played a role in the band’s decision to declare a Wednesday emergency for water shortages.

Chief Paul Burke said the community has not been able to secure resources to repair an aging water treatment plant due to a pump failure this week due to low traffic on winter roads.

“While our roads were being built, our crew was telling us this was the toughest year to date,” said Chief Burke. “Their machines are breaking through every day.”

Burke said that heavy vehicles on which his fly-in community relies on supplies continue to fall through the ice to creeks and musks.

“We need to readjust the winter road,” he said. “You need to follow a route with solid ground.”

School closed due to lack of water

Burke said that due to winter road conditions, the community is rushing to cope with water shortages.

Although 3,000 liters of air cargo arrived on Wednesday evening, Burke said he was worried that it would not last.

Fort Severn First Nation chief Paul Burke Burr said his community could not receive supplies to repair an aging water treatment plant due to winter road restrictions following a pump failure this week. Was. (Jody Porter / CBC)

The community was forced to close schools and restrict access to clinics. Residents also cannot wash or cook while water is being pumped from the Severn River as an emergency measure.

The only other way to bring the equipment to the first country is by air. Burke said it was much more expensive.

“Recently, everyone’s wallet is tight,” Burke said.

As an example, Burke states that flying two planes to the community and delivering 9,000 liters of diesel fuel last year cost about $ 45,000, and that price does not include the cost of diesel itself. Was.

“There should be no debate over clean water.”

Due to limited access to winter roads, the cost of living at Fort Severn is rising.

Currently, according to Burke, gasoline costs $ 4.20 per liter, and the community is still waiting for supplies, diesel fuel, and other important items.

Burk said the winter road season lasted three weeks last year.

Burke said the ice could not be delivered by ship to Fort Severn because the ice did not retreat until August. That means that the crane needed for the solar energy project was not delivered.

According to Canadian Indigenous Services, Fort Severn is one of ten remote locations with all-weather roads not connected to the south, and is now receiving long-term boiling water recommendations. Except for Black Lake in northern Saskatchewan, most are in northeastern Ontario. Bear Skin Lake, Musk Ratdam Lake, Sun Reid Lake, Wawakapewin, Nibinamiku, Nescantaga, Marten Falls, and Airbametoon.

Burke said he hoped the water emergency would be resolved next week.

“Don’t wait for the moment that we have to do something. Let’s start thinking first,” he said.

“There must be no debate over clean water.”