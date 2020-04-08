** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Wisconsin and the problem of too much democracy – Meadows Redesigns White House Bridge – Fed Supports Small Business Bailout – Panda Passion Pics By Pandemic Privacy

WISCONSIN AND THE PROBLEM OF TOO MUCH DEMOCRACY

Wisconsin has all the ingredients to be a member of the club of prosperous, healthy, educated and well-managed states – except for a working political system.

There is no excuse for today’s Badger State election campaign. Leaders have managed to get the worst of both worlds for their constituents: a significant public health risk and the deprivation of the right to vote of many voters.

The dysfunction of the state is so deep that it once again drives the rest of the country into chaos.

You have the President of the United States, who runs daily announcements urging people to stay at home and exercise extreme caution as the danger of coronaviruses increases, tell his supporters in Wisconsin to… go out and vote.

The same goes for the president’s likely opponent in the fall, Joe Biden, who recognizes that it can be dangerous to organize a convention in Wisconsin in August that he is sure to vote for him today, a week before the state expects peaks of infection.

Wisconsin has become so bad at basic governance that it needed late intervention from the United States Supreme Court on the eve of the vote – like the convict who calls for an 11th hour stay – just to know what would really happen.

The court ruling overturned both a lower court order last week, extending the deadline for returning absentee ballots, in addition to the state governor’s emergency order postponing the vote. in person until June. Imagine being a voter trying to keep up with these twists and turns.

The result is a highly predictable debacle: with 50,000 voters expected in Milwaukee crowded into just five polling stations, queues and queues – and potential contagion – have been bad.

Somehow, the other 21 states from Oregon to Rhode Island that had not had their primaries before the intensification of the coronavirus epidemic managed to solve the problem, but not the brave people from America’s Dairyland. It’s a big state in many ways, so why does it have such a horrible policy?

While there may not be an excuse for Wisconsin’s incapacity, there is an explanation.

For more than a decade, the Badger State has been the political equivalent of the small Belgian town of Ypres, which suffered more than a million casualties in five battles in four years during the First World War.

Three of the last five presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than one percentage point. During the same period, there was a string of brutal governor elections, including a 2012 recall election to remove the serving governor. There have been mass protests and walkouts of government officials.

Once – we swear it actually happened – more than a dozen Wisconsin senators fled the state and went into hiding to prevent a vote at the Madison Capitol.

The struggles were intense, very personal and completely exhausting. Given Wisconsin’s status as a swinging state with 10 electoral votes and a history of competitive Senate racing in the United States, external attention and money amplifies national discord.

But again, other narrowly divided states don’t have all of Wisconsin’s problems. Neighboring Minnesota holds elections and manages state affairs without these problems. The Republican and Democratic states that upset the 2016 Midwestern presidential states of Pennsylvania and Michigan don’t have Republicans and Democrats engaged in this kind of savagery during a pandemic. Even Florida manages to operate with bipartisan flair.

It’s not that there is something wrong with the Wisconsinites. In fact, in many key educational, cultural and economic settings, Wisconsin is doing quite well.

The problem is too much democracy.

The real political roots of the state are populist. Wisconsin was George WallaceThe first revolutionary state in the North, perhaps not surprising in 1964 given the great success of his cultural warrior colleague Sen. Joe McCarthy had there. On the left, there has been a lot of radical economic populism, including Robert La Follett, whose home state was the only one to support his candidacy for the Progressive Party in 1924.

What the right and left populists of Wisconsin tended to agree on, however, was that more elections and more direct democracy are good things.

One of the reasons why Wisconsin is in this situation today is that there are so many positions and problems that have to be decided by the voters. Milwaukee, for example, asks voters to choose both a financial director and a treasurer. Like that can’t be rationalized in one way or another?

A longtime populist favorite concerns the election and removal of judges. Wisconsin voters must choose not only local judges, but judges for its court of appeal and the Supreme Court. And if voters decide they don’t like the way a judge rules, they can collect signatures and call them back.

The same goes for governors, as mentioned above, but also for members of the state legislature.

For most Americans, an election every two years is more than enough to settle matters. But Wisconsin barely gets its votes counted before recall petitions start circulating. Add the permissive state structure to get referendums on the ballot, and you have a Mobius strip of campaigns and elections.

This means that rather than figuring out how to cooperate on the basics for these modest intervals, the losing side simply sets up their next battle plan and sticks it to the other side.

Politics are a great way to resolve disputes, and regular, fair and open elections with strong protections for voter empowerment are a great way to guide your policy.

But Lordy day, the elections are not the point. Good government is.

THE REGULATIONS: IT NEVER SEEMS TO GO OUT OF FASHION

“Judging by the conduct of the opposing parties, we will be led to conclude that they hope to mutually prove the correctness of their opinions, and increase the number of their converts by the force of their declamations and the bitterness of their invective. . “- Alexander Hamilton, Federalist # 1

TIME DEAD: SO LONG. TIGER

Detroit Free Press: “Al kaline, who, over the course of a long and unique Detroit Tigers life, moved from a young batting champion in the Hall of Fame to a distinguished senior statesman, died Monday afternoon at his home in Bloomfield Hills. He was 85 years old. In 22 seasons with the Tigers, most of them as a wonderful straight defender, Kaline has played in more games and touched more circuits than anyone in club history, and he has compiled a batting summary right after Ty Cobb’S. But while Cobb was widely vilified for his bitterness and wickedness, Kaline was eminently respected for his elegance on the field and his grace off the field. Thus, Kaline has a strong claim as the most distinguished Tiger of all. … But statistics have never shown how special Kaline is. Like the Yankees ” Joe DiMaggio and the cardinals Stan Musial, he embodied the beauty of the game and became a living monument to the way it could be played with grace. “

Flag on the coin? – Write to us at [email protected] with your advice, comments or questions.

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 1,217

Sanders: 914

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 48.4 percent

Average disapproval: 47.8 percent

Net score: 0.6 percent

Change from a week ago: ↑ 1.4 points

[[[[The average includes: Grinnell / Selzer: 48% agree – 48% disagree; ABC News / WaPo: 49% agree – 47% disapprove; Fox News: 48% approve – 51% disagree; Gallup: 49% agree – 45% disagree; Monmouth University: 48% agree – 48% disagree.]

WANT MORE SEMESTER REPORT?

MEADOWS SHUFFLES WHITE HOUSE DECK

Politico: “White House press officer Stéphanie Grisham, who never informed the press on the podium, returns to the east wing to serve as first lady Melania trumpChef de cabinet and spokesperson. … This is the last staff change for the White House communications team after Mark meadows joined as chief of staff. Grisham will be replaced as press secretary by Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for Trump’s 2020 campaign. Alyssa Farah … Will be the director of strategic communications for the White House. … Filling the redesigned White House communications team will Ben williamson, Former chief of staff and director of communications for Meadows, who will be Trump’s senior communications advisor. With former White House communications director Hope Hicks back in the administration, there will be less pressure on the trio of newcomers, said a Republican close to the White House – since, among his many other duties, Hicks still directly advises the President on much of his communication and media strategy. “

Clashes over the malaria drug – Politico: “Senior health officials are increasingly disturbed by the president Donald trumpContinue to advocate for an unproven drug in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, even if some of the president’s political and political advisers and outside allies encourage him. … The divide highlights growing tensions within the Trump administration between protecting the American public from the spread of the coronavirus and reopening the economy as soon as possible. … Interviews with more than a dozen officials for this story have brought to light tensions within the administration which are occupying more and more time among health officials and diverting attention from other critical problems . “

Navarro sales consultant was ahead of the curve – Fox News: “The best White House sales advisor Peter navarro warned in clear terms about how deadly and economically devastating the coronavirus epidemic would be a few weeks before it became a true pandemic. Navarro delivered warnings to others at the White House in internal memos in January and February, saying the U.S. could see up to 2 million dead and trillions of dollars in economic damage . The first Navarro memo is dated January 29 and was addressed to the White House National Security Council, according to the New York Times, which first reported on the document. In it, Navarro argued for an “immediate travel ban to China”. In this note, Navarro also warned that “the lack of immune protection or an existing remedy or vaccine would leave Americans helpless in the event of a true epidemic of coronavirus on American soil. “

Trump eliminates watchdog from coronavirus funds – Politico: “President Donald Trump has overthrown the federal watchdog that oversees the implementation of the $ 2 trillion coronavirus law, replacing the Pentagon official who was supposed to lead the effort. A panel of general inspectors had appointed Glenn Fine – the Pentagon’s watchdog – to lead the group responsible for monitoring the coronavirus rescue effort. But Trump dismissed Fine on Monday from his post, instead appointing the EPA’s Inspector General to serve as the Pentagon’s temporary watchdog in addition to his other responsibilities. The move, which began circulating on Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning, effectively removed Fine from his role as supervisor of the coronavirus rescue efforts, as the new law only allows current inspectors general to fill the position. … Fine’s removal is Trump’s latest foray into the independent federal watchdog community – most dramatically punctuated by his late ouster on Friday from the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General, Michael Atkinson… ”

Trump could plunge into Navy drama after coronavirus letter leaked –Fox News: “Trump suggests he could intervene in the Navy officer’s drama over a leaked coronavirus letter. President Trump said at a press conference on Monday that he could become involved in the public crisis in the Navy after the dismissal of an aircraft carrier commander after sounding the alarm about an epidemic of coronavirus on the ship in a leaked letter. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly appeared to worsen the situation when he gave a surprise speech to the sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt and called the ousted captain Brett Crozier “Too naive or too stupid” to be commanding a ship like this, Reuters reported. Modly then apologized to the Navy and Crozier and said, “Let’s be clear, I don’t think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid. I think, and I always believed it the opposite. We choose our transport commanders with great care. Captain Cozier is intelligent and passionate. »»

THE FED OFFERS THE BAILOUT OF SMALL BUSINESSES

Forbes: “The Federal Reserve announced yesterday that it will intervene to support the paycheck protection program – a provision of the federal economic stimulus package that reserves $ 349 billion in rescue loans to small businesses – by facilitating loans to small business banks. businesses. “To facilitate lending to small businesses through the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Administration paycheck protection program, the Federal Reserve will establish a facility to provide term financing supported by PPP loans,” said the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in a statement. “Additional details will be announced this week.” Although the Fed has yet to announce more details on how it plans to help support the program, its new solution will likely involve lending directly to banks making PPP loans. The New York Times also speculates that it could buy PPP loans so that banks do not have to carry them on their balance sheets. “

Congress and WH meet to discuss another assistance program – WaPo: “Congressional and White House leaders converge on need for new assistance plan to try to contain economic devastation from coronavirus pandemic, fearing that $ 2 trillion bailout law enacted on last month has only a limited effect. House Democrats envision package of spending increases that “easily” cost more than $ 1 trillion, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said lawmakers on Monday, according to two conference call officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, to discuss it. Democrats are looking to extend unemployment assistance and small business assistance for additional months, as well as allow a new round of direct taxpayer checks. Trump has expressed support for some of the ideas Democrats are supporting, such as more help for small business owners and new bailout controls for households. Republican leaders, meanwhile, have also called for more help and money from businesses to boost the overworked healthcare system. “

PLAY BY GAME

Prime Minister remains in critical condition – BBC

Bernie SandersFans split over whether or not to stay in the race – WaPo

Biden wants Sanders to be part of the 2020 campaign journey – Fox News

Georgia Sen. David LostThe financial report of the Stock Exchange shows an increase in stock market transactions with the spread of coronavirus has begun – AJC

Report: MLB, union working on plan that could allow season to start as early as May in Arizona –ESPN

AUDIBLE: BIG BOOSTER

“The fact that[[[[Representative John Lewis, D-Ga.]would support me … makes me even more certain that I should do what I do. “- Joe Biden in an interview with NBC News asked about the approval.

BLEACHED

“[Because] I had to have an operation. This is a belated response to your thoughtful experience of “which trio of president, speaker and majority leader of the Senate would have been best in our current situation.” The clear choice is the trio of Dwight Eisenhower, Sam Rayburn and Lyndon Johnson. Rayburn and Johnson were legislative leaders who could get things done at a time when Congress had both conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans from whom they had to form coalitions. Most important, however, was Eisenhower, an eminently loved and trusted leader who had already proven that he could win a literal war, in part because he was a superb, but underrated politician, who could detain the Allies (at the time, we called the United Nations) with sometimes competing interests. Perhaps more relevant, both in the literal war then and in the metaphorical war now, to win required the logistical capacity which was Ike’s strong point. It has proven the truth of the adage that tactics win battles but logistics win wars. “- Bob foys, Chicago

[[[[Ed. Note: And talk about different styles! Ike would have been personally repelled by Johnson’s phony familiarity and slapping ways – not to mention his penchant for corruption and his strong tactics. But he needed his help and didn’t let differences stand in the way. You know it was sincere, because when LBJ was president, Ike not only advised a lot with him, but even led interference with the Republicans on Vietnam. Eisenhower would have been completely disgusted, however, when Johnson abandoned the 1968 elections – a decision that the former supreme commander of the Allied forces considered an abandonment of the troops and those of the two parties which remained by Johnson even when his fortune declined.]

PANDA PASSION PEAKS BY PANDEMIC CONFIDENTIALITY

NYT: “Ying Ying and The the, two giant pandas who have never been able to get in the mood after 13 years of living together in a zoo in Hong Kong, successfully mated on Monday, a rare feat for the famous species with low libido and a cause of celebration in the world of animal conservation. … Maybe Ying Ying and Le Le just needed some privacy. Ocean Park closed on January 26 as part of Hong Kong’s coronavirus response, leaving the amusement park and zoo free from the usual crowd of visitors. … Pandas have always been so bad at mating that some zoo keepers have even tried to show animals footage of other pandas having sex, as a sort of practical guide. Females are receptive and fertile for only 24 to 72 hours each year. If a man does not intervene, he must wait a whole year for another chance. “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“It turned out to be incompetent collusion, amateur collusion, comically failed collusion. That doesn’t take away from the fact that three senior Trump campaign officials were ready to play. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in the Washington Post on July 13, 2017.

