Wisconsin Governor On The Eve Of Elementary School To Suspend In Person Voting On Fears Of Coronavirus

Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers abruptly suspended in-person voting on Monday for Tuesday primary planned by the state, setting up a new conflict with the legislature controlled by the state GOP.

The governor’s last-minute executive decree also moves in-person voting for the April 7 to June 9 contest and orders state legislators to meet in special session Tuesday “to set the date for the election.” The ordinance stipulates that if the legislature does not pass a bill postponing the date of the primary, the vote will take place on June 9.

Republican leaders immediately pushed back.

“We immediately challenge this executive order before the Supreme Court of the State of Wisconsin,” President Robin Vos tweeted.

At a daily briefing on coronaviruses a few minutes later, the governor said, “I hope the Wisconsin courts will agree that this is an unprecedented moment and will say that my action today is necessary to keep the people of our state safe. ”

The Evers decision came as Wisconsin attempted to do what no other state has attempted to do – hold a vote in person during a ballot in the middle the coronavirus pandemic – like most Americans huddle in their homes to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The governor intervened a day after mayors of some of the largest cities in Wisconsin argued for a postponement of the elections.

In a letter to the State Department of Social Services, 10 mayors representing some 1.3 million residents warned that if the vote in person took place on Tuesday, it would “put hundreds of thousands of citizens at risk forcing to vote at the polls while this ugly pandemic is spreading. “

Hours before the governor signed his decree, the state’s electoral commission released a list of 10 things voters should know before going to the polls.

Among Monday’s instructions is a request to “keep your face-to-face interactions brief with poll workers and other voters.” We want to limit the risk to everyone in the election day process. And the electoral commission noted that “roadside voting options are available” for those who are sick and have to vote.

While the state is forced to stay at home, thousands of poll workers said they would not show up on Tuesday, forcing many cities and towns to cut the number of polling stations. Milwaukee was only five out of the 180 original polling stations.

“Due to the shortage of electoral staff, your polling station may have changed due to consolidation,” warned the electoral commission, which urged voters to check the election website before going to the polls. .

The National Guard intervened to provide some assistance, distributing hand sanitizer and other supplies to voting states across the state.

The governor’s decision on the eve of primary came three days after calling for a special session of his state’s legislature to revise Tuesday’s primary – by allowing an election by email, sending ballots by mail to each voter registers and pushes the deadline until May 26 for the return of the ballots.

Evers’ request – which has repeatedly stressed that it does not have unilateral power to change the date of the elections – was rejected by the Republican-controlled legislature. GOP leaders said the governor’s decision came too late and that they had “serious concerns about the security of the elections” by allowing absentee ballots to be submitted beyond polling day.

On Monday, GOP leaders noted, in challenging the last order, that the governor had declared that he could not move the elections by himself.

While the Democratic Governor and GOP state legislators still disagreed, there was a separate court battle that could have an impact on the competition. Last week, the National Democratic Committee, the State Democrats and several voter advocacy groups filed federal lawsuits for delaying the primary. A federal district judge refused to postpone the date for the primary, but allowed the postal ballots to be counted until April 13, one week after the scheduled contest date.

State Republican legislative leaders joined the Wisconsin Republican Party and the National Republican Committee on Saturday to appeal the decision – which was primarily upheld by a judge in the Federal Court of Appeal – before the Supreme Court.

The Democrats urged the Supreme Court to refuse the GOP’s push to demand that all postal ballots be returned Tuesday evening, arguing that tens of thousands of voters would not even receive their ballots on the first day.

The case is now before Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh, who could grant or refuse the stay, or take the case to the entire High Court.

Residents were invited for weeks to vote by mail-in vote, which has already caused a tidal wave of mail-in requests. Election officials announced on Sunday that they had received 1,268,587 absenteeism requests and that 1,256,464 ballots had been sent to voters. They indicated that 703,048 ballots had been returned.

Eighty-four delegates to the Democratic nominations convention are up for grabs during Tuesday’s presidential primary between a clear favorite Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont.

But there is much more at stake in Tuesday’s poll for Wisconsin voters than just the presidential ballot. There is an important battle for a seat on the Supreme Court of Wisconsin which could influence voting rules in the general election in the crucial state of the presidential battlefield, as well as numerous mayoral contests, including in Milwaukee, the largest city in the state.

Sanders called to postpone the primary.

“People shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them,” said said the senator in a statement on Wednesday.

While relying on Wisconsin officials and refusing to take a stand, Biden said on Thursday: “I think you can also organize the elections by processing mail-in ballots and same-day registrations.”

“I think it is possible to do both, to have more than two postal ballots,” he added. “I think it could be done … but it’s up to them.”

On March 17, Florida, Illinois and Arizona were the last states to hold presidential primaries. Since then, 15 states and Puerto Rico – which were to hold their primary and caucus at the end of March, April or May – postponed their competitions or sent them almost entirely by post or postal ballot.

Fox News Jennifer Girdon and Kelly Phares contributed to this report