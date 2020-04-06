Wisconsin Mayors Call for Postponement of Primary Election Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

Nine mayors of some WisconsinThe most influential cities on Sunday called on the state to postpone the primary elections scheduled for Tuesday because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The state is subject to a residence order and mayors say the move endangers “hundreds of thousands of citizens,” according to Reuters. reported.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called for a special session of his state’s legislature to review Tuesday scheduled primary – by authorizing a postal election, by sending postal ballots to each registered voter and extending the deadline until May 26 for the ballots to be returned.

The Democratic Governor first joined Republican leaders in an attempt to hold the primary as planned, but is now in favor of a postal election with absentee votes until May. Republicans say Tuesday’s in-person vote should continue as planned.

The election features the Democratic presidential primary between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but a bigger concern for Republicans is a race for the high-stakes state Supreme Court starring a conservative incumbent against a liberal challenger.

The Washington Post reported that Ann S. Jacobs and Mark L. Thomsen, two commissioners, wrote a letter to Robin Vos, the Republican president of the State House.

“Your failure to address these deep issues and the safety of all Wisconsin residents during yesterday’s special session is unacceptable and is an abdication of your constitutional responsibilities as leaders,” the letter said, according to the letter. newspaper.

