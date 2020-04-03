Wisconsin to Hold First Edition Facing Coronavirus Pandemic: What You Need to Know

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Wisconsin is trying to do what no other state is doing – holding a primary primary in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic this has forced most Americans to snuggle up in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tuesday, Wisconsin is still slated to be the first state to hold in-person voting at polling stations since Florida, Illinois and Arizona held primaries on March 17. Since then, 15 states and Puerto Rico – which were to hold their primary and caucus at the end of March, April or May – postponed their competitions or sent them almost entirely by post or postal ballot.

How did we get here?

Wisconsin is the subject of a residence order enforced by Governor Tony Evers. But the Democratic governor refused to delay main state.

“If I could have changed the election by myself, I would have done so, but I cannot do so without violating state law,” Evers said in a statement on Wednesday. “I have asked parliament to do its part to ensure a fair and secure election. Elections and I hope we can get clarification as soon as possible.”

A week earlier, Evers unsuccessfully called on the GOP-dominated legislator to send mail-in ballots to all voters registered in the state. Even if they agreed, the logistics could have been overwhelming for county clerks and election officials.

On Thursday, a federal judge refused to postpone the elections in a decision on a number of lawsuits to postpone primary due to health concerns and concerns over the deprivation of the right to vote.

But US district judge William Conley has ordered that absentee ballots be counted if they arrive by April 13 – six days after the election. It also extended the deadline for electors to request postal ballots by one day – until Friday – and allowed voters to vote by mail without witnesses for those who could not safely witness of their postal vote.

Residents of Wisconsin were invited to vote by mail for weeks, which has already resulted in a spate of requests for mail-in votes. And some parts of the state have an early voting option while driving.

But there will still be a vote in person on Tuesday, and there has been a huge drop in the number of pollsters ready to run next week, which will likely result in longer lines and less social distancing when voters run for vote, threatening a further spread of COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

Survey suggests that a majority of Wisconsin voters wanted the primary to be delayed. A Marquette Law School survey from March 24-29 published on Wednesday indicated that 51% of Wisconsin voters say April 7 primary should be delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic, with 44% saying the contest is expected to continue next Tuesday.

What’s at stake?

Eighty-four delegates to the Democratic nominations convention are up for grabs during Tuesday’s presidential primary between a clear favorite Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

But there is much more at stake in Tuesday’s poll for Wisconsin voters than just the presidential ballot. There is an important battle for a seat on the Supreme Court of Wisconsin which could influence voting rules in the general election in the crucial state of the presidential battlefield, as well as numerous mayoral contests, including in Milwaukee, the largest city in the state.

Biden vs. Sanders

Sanders dominated potential double-digit Hillary Clinton candidate in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary in Wisconsin.

But the Marquette Law School poll indicates populist senator from Vermont is the overwhelming underdog before Tuesday’s contest. The investigation suggests former vice president overtakes Sanders by almost two to one.

A defeat in Wisconsin would not bode well for Sanders, who was swept by Biden in the March 17 primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona. These convincing victories increased the chairman of the Biden convention on Sanders to 303 and consolidated his status as a candidate for the Democratic presidential election.

Sanders called to postpone the primary.

“People shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them,” said said the senator in a statement on Wednesday.

While relying on the Wisconsin authorities and refusing to take a stand, Biden said on Thursday: “I think you can also organize the elections by processing mail-in ballots and same-day registrations.”

“I think it is possible to do both, to have more than two postal ballots,” he added. “I think it could be done … but it’s up to them.”