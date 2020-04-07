Wisconsin’s first polls opened, long lines form amid concerns about exposure to coronaviruses

Polling stations are open and long queues have already formed in urban areas in Wisconsin as state becomes first in nation to detain in person primary vote during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting began Tuesday, hours after a fierce political battle between Republican state leaders and Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who twice attempted to postpone the vote in person and expand the ability to vote by mail .

Monday’s governor’s executive order – following an urgent warning from the mayors of Wisconsin’s the largest cities which “hundreds of thousands of citizens are in danger by forcing them to vote at the polls while this ugly pandemic is spreading” – have obtained an instant rejection of the state legislature controlled by the GOP and have been overthrown on the eve of primary by the Republican. Supreme Court of the dominated state.

The partisan struggle over the election – which is an initial skirmish for a larger brewing national showdown on voting rights – extended to Washington, D.C., where the Supreme Court of the United States On Monday evening, the federal court overturned a federal court decision authorizing a one-week extension after returning absentee ballots. The High Court’s decision broke with ideological lines, with the five judges appointed by the Republicans outweighing the four appointed by the Democrats.

With the state forced to stay at home, thousands of poll workers said they would not show up on Tuesday, forcing many cities and towns to cut the number of polling stations. Milwaukee was only five out of the 180 original polling stations. The lines could be long in many cities in the state, which will make social distance extremely difficult to maintain.

Journalists from urban and suburban polling stations tweeted photos of long queues forming during the vote.

The National Guard intervened to provide some assistance, distributing hand sanitizer and other supplies to polling stations across the state.

The state electoral commission urged voters to “keep your face-to-face interactions short with both investigators and other voters. We want to limit the risk to everyone in the election day process. And the electoral commission noted that “roadside voting options are available” for those who are sick and have to vote.

“Due to the shortage of electoral staff, your polling station may have changed due to consolidation,” warned the electoral commission, which urged voters to check the election website before going to the polls. .

The two main Republicans in the state – House President Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald – said Monday evening that “the safety and health of our citizens has always been our greatest concern.”

They added that “citizens should be able to exercise their right to vote on polling day, if they wish.”

But Democratic Lieutenant Gov Mandela Barnes, who responded on Tuesday, tweeted, “Hello and welcome to the Shit Show! Today’s episode was produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable duo of presidents and leaders of the majority of the Senate. “

During Tuesday’s election ballot – the Democratic Party presidential primary between clear harbinger Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Biden clearly dominated the competition. The choir of calls to Sanders to end his candidacy for the White House and his return Biden will only intensify if Sanders suffers another defeat in Wisconsin – a state that the senator easily conquered the future candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 primary.

Sanders had repeatedly asked for a delay in primary due to health concerns.

“Let us be clear: holding this election in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic is dangerous, does not heed the advice of public health experts, and could very well prove fatal. For this reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV effort, “he tweeted Monday evening.

Biden’s refused to take a stand and instead turned the floor over to Wisconsin officials. Last week, he told reporters: “I think you can also organize the election by processing the postal ballots and the same day registration.”

“I think it is possible to do both, to have more than two postal ballots,” he added. “I think it could be done … but it’s up to them.”

Wisconsin voters have a lot more at stake in Tuesday’s polls than just the presidential poll. There is an important battle for a seat on the Supreme Court of Wisconsin which could influence voting rules in the general election in the crucial state of the presidential battlefield which President Trump worn closely four years ago, helping it win the White House.

Trump weighed in on controversial primary, noting state Supreme Court ruling and urging voters to support justice in place who is ready to be re-elected – and who lifted Monday’s ruling from the highest court of State.

Also on Tuesday were general elections for the mayor of many municipalities, including Milwaukee, the state’s largest city.

Wisconsin residents were invited for weeks to vote by mail-in vote, which caused a tidal wave of requests for mail-in votes. Election officials announced on Sunday that they had received 1,268,587 absenteeism requests and that 1,256,464 ballots had been sent to voters. They indicated that 703,048 ballots had been returned.

But thousands of people have requested ballots but will not receive them in time for their ballots to be released on Tuesday evening. The US Supreme Court ruling that the federal district court judge exceeded his powers last week when he authorized the counting of absentee ballots until April 13 means that those who are waiting always their vote will be forced to choose between voting in person or skipping the election.

One thing that is delayed – the results. The Supreme Court authorized Federal District Judge William Conley’s order that the results not be counted for a week.