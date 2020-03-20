With all the productions stopped by COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil is laying off 95% of the workforce

Cirque du Soleil has reduced its staff to a skeleton team, announcing cuts on Thursday that will result in a total layoff this week of 4,679 employees – about 95% of its pre-coronavirus workforce.

“This is the most difficult day in the history of the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group,” said president and chief executive officer Daniel Lamarre in a press release issued by the company.

“We are deeply saddened by the dramatic steps taken today, as the temporary layoff includes many dedicated and hardworking people. Unfortunately, this decision is our only option because we are forced to position ourselves to face this storm and prepare for a possible re-openings. “

Cirque du Soleil announced layoffs of 2,600 employees – 1,200 artists and 1,400 technicians – on Tuesday. For two days, the approximately 1,600 employees working at the company’s head office in Montreal were spared.

But the current environment, in which many countries have dramatically limited public gatherings, has left a crowd-dependent business with few options.

For weeks, Cirque de Soleil had to cancel shows because COVID-19 began to spread around the world and countries began to take action to cope with it.

Cirque du Soleil had 44 active productions before the start of the crisis. The company has canceled all shows in China in at the end of January . It closed all operations after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

Cirque’s statement underscored the temporary nature of the layoffs and said that insurance coverage would be maintained for laid-off staff, who will also have access to the employee support program.

A small team will remain in place to maintain basic operations “and prepare for rehiring as soon as production can resume,” the statement said.