With little to say about the coronavirus, isn’t Quebec’s “future” budget in tune with the present?

As he rose in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon to table the provincial budget, Finance Minister Eric Girard said “we have confidence in the future”.

This is the kind of pat statement you would expect from a finance minister on budget day or from any politician, frankly, on days that end there.

But these are not normal times. The COVID-19 epidemic, combined with a new oil price war, knocked markets down on Monday.

Although they recovered somewhat on Tuesday, volatility has only heightened expectations that the major economies will experience slower growth in the coming months, if not a total recession.

Girard’s confidence in the future – reflected in a budget based on projected GDP growth of 2% – makes him a bit lonely at the moment.

His budget speech only made reference to the coronavirus, and the budget itself did not contain any specific measures to deal with the epidemic or its economic consequences.

In Ottawa, on the other hand, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday that the virus would have “significant economic repercussions for Canadians.” Trudeau to announce mitigation measures later today.

Even US President Donald Trump, who has spent weeks minimizing the risks of COVID-19, is currently preparing a stimulus package.

Trader Timothy Nick works on the New York Stock Exchange floor Monday, March 2, 2020. Stocks open higher on Wall Street after seven-day rout caused by fears that the spread of the coronavirus epidemic slows the world economy. (Richard Drew / The Associated Press)

This does not mean that the Quebec government is on its arms while the number of cases is slowly rising in the province.

The government is preparing clinics to speed up testing and ensure that hospitals have the resources to treat patients safely.

But in Girard’s eyes, the coronavirus seems to be mainly a public health problem at the moment.

The Quebec economy is structurally strong enough, he said, to withstand the blows it will suffer in the coming months, whether it be the oil shocks or the tightening of consumer spending.

Carlos Leitão, the finance critic for the opposition Liberals, suggested otherwise. He is asking for contingency funds and new budget updates to respond to a changing situation.

By asserting that Girard’s budget “lacked prudence”, Leitão hopes to demonstrate that the government is disconnected from public concerns.

Limited efforts on climate change

The ambivalent response to global economic uncertainty is not the only way that Girard’s “future” budget seems out of sync with the present.

With great fanfare, Girard unveiled a $ 6.7 billion spending plan over the next six years for measures to combat climate change.

Quebec Liberal Opposition critic for finance Carlos Leitao said Girard’s budget lacked “prudence”. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)

On closer inspection, however, this also appears to be a timid response to the climate crisis, due to a multitude of economic problems of its own.

Of the $ 6.7 billion, only $ 322 million will be spent this year (although spending is expected to reach $ 1 billion in 2021-2022).

And of this $ 322 million, only $ 118 million will be used to fight emissions in the transportation sector, which is responsible for most of Quebec’s emissions.

A primary cause of these emissions, as budget documents readily recognize, is the continued popularity of SUVs and other light trucks.

Quebec, to its credit, has decided to maintain a generous tax rebate on purchases of electric vehicles.

But he ignored the suggestion made by several environmental groups during the pre-budget consultations to introduce a rebate system.

It is a political tool, praised among others by the International Monetary Fund, which would impose fees on consumers who buy polluting vehicles, in order to offer discounts to those who buy more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Today, more and more Quebecers buy many more gas consumers than plug-ins. And as long as it does, it will be very difficult for the province to meet its emissions targets.

How old are these targets?

By the way, these goals are exceeded.

Prime Minister François Legault’s government has pledged to reduce Quebec’s emissions by 37.5% below 1990 levels by 2030.

“We are currently far from achieving the 1.5C or 2C targets that the Paris agreement calls for,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday. (Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone via AP)

This goal was set by Philippe Couillard’s Liberal government in 2015, approaching what has been called the Paris Agreement.

At the time, it was a fairly ambitious goal. The problem, however, is that the science of climate change has evolved since then.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the group of researchers whose work informs the Paris targets, now claims that 45% reductions from 2010 levels are needed by 2030 to keep warming climatic at 1.5 degrees.

For Quebec, this means that annual emissions should be around 45 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (Mt of CO₂e), if it wants to do its fair share in the fight against climate change.

But the government’s goal is only to reach 54 Mt of CO₂e by 2030. Meanwhile, the latest available figures suggest that the province was responsible for 79 Mt of CO₂e in 2017.

In other words, Quebec has set an easier emissions target and is taking a slow approach to achieving it. It is a luxury that we can no longer afford, according to climatologists.

Tuesday, shortly before Girard tabled his budget, UN Secretary General António Guterres presented his own report.

His dealt with the latest evidence on climate change. “We are currently on the right track to achieve the 1.5 or 2 degree targets required by the Paris agreement,” said António Guterres.

Girard’s budget may be dressed in the finest rhetorical attire of the future, but in many ways it is disconnected from the emergencies of the present.