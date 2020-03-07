With rail blockage, efforts begin to measure economic damage

The blockages are over – for now.

Next is the effort to calculate their economic impact – and this is just the beginning.

Canada’s Minister of Transport said it would take six months to assess the damage after weeks of unrest last railway dams lifted in Quebec on Thursday .

This longer-term uncertainty was underscored by other news that emerged on Thursday: Warren Buffett’s investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, under caution a $ 4 billion investment in a liquefied natural gas plant in Quebec and blamed recent instability.

When asked what the economic effects of a trip to Washington could be, Minister of Transport Marc Garneau replied: “Serious”.

But he said that a variety of factors must be measured to fully grasp the effect, and it will take time.

These factors include any layoffs; industrial production delayed or suspended; and adjustments to shipping routes.

He cited these shipping routes as an example of why it is difficult to calculate impact immediately.

Garneau said that some international shippers passing through British Columbia. and, to a lesser extent, through Quebec and Nova Scotia, could have turned to temporary solutions – including ports in the United States.

Scotiabank estimates that the recent rail blockades have reduced overall economic activity in Canada by 0.3% for the current quarter. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

What is unclear is how many suppliers will return to the same routes they used before the protests.

“I cannot give you a specific figure because these figures will likely be released in about six months, due to the lag in the assessment of the economic impact,” Garneau told reporters in Washington.

Garneau was in the American capital to meet with American officials and promote Canada’s efforts to create new air travel security protocols following the PS752 disaster, which was the subject of an accident in Iran.

Lower interest rates

Meanwhile, in Toronto, the Governor of the Bank of Canada cited a number of reasons for this week’s lower interest rates.

Stephen Poloz said the central bank is already considering rate hikes before the coronavirus hits.

One of the many reasons was the blockages.

“It is not surprising that the threat to the global economy from COVID-19 – the coronavirus – played a central role in our deliberations,” said Stephen Poloz, according to the remarks text prepared for Thursday.

“Of course, the coronavirus is not the only problem on the table.… In addition to the impact of COVID-19, there are other factors: the Ontario teachers’ strike, the unusual weather conditions and the railway dams.

“We can hope that all of these factors prove to be temporary, but it looks like we are headed for at least another quarter of very slow economic growth.”

Reduced growth

A first estimate from the private sector estimates the cost of the blockades at 0.3% of Canada’s economic activity for the current quarter.

For the sake of context, this equates to total growth valued for the Canadian economy in the last quarter of 2019.

Freight containers are seated on inactive train cars at the Port of Vancouver on February 21 due to rail roadblocks. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

Scotiabank Deputy Chief Economist Brett House said it was early for a perfect assessment; but he said CN Rail strike last year provides a useful reference point for what to expect.

He said his bank estimated that the strike had reduced two-tenths of one percent of quarterly GDP, and that the losses had been recovered later – as demand for the blocked goods persisted and they were eventually shipped to customers.

“This [activity in 2019] has just been delayed. It basically just shifted growth from one period to another, “said House.

“We expect a similar dynamic from the blockades – where the impact on shipping will be offset in the next period by an increase.”

However, he warned that the strike was easier to anticipate than the blockages and that uncertainty about possible future disruptions could have a greater impact.

“An ongoing threat of blockade will cause people to find alternative transportation and other suppliers,” said House.

“The uncertainty created by blockages that could occur anytime and anywhere could be a drag on growth in the future.”