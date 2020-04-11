With Sanders out, will Obama leave the touchline for Biden?

With the Democrats presidential primary race officially finished and alleged candidate Joe Biden swivel to the general election battle forward with President Trump, the GOP’s predecessor in the White House may soon return to the spotlight of the campaign.

Fox News has confirmed that former president barack obama and Biden – son vice president for eight years – have had several conversations in the past two weeks.

Biden confirmed one of these conversations – telling donors during a virtual fundraiser last week that he had recently asked his former boss for advice on choosing a running mate.

“So I called President Obama, not to find out who, but when you should start,” said the former vice president.

Biden spoke a few days before Senator Bernie Sanders – the former rival of the former vice president for the nomination – has suspended his campaign. Obama may have helped facilitate this movement – as Fox News confirmed that the former president and the populist senator from Vermont made several phone calls in the weeks leading up to Sander’s departure from the race. It is a role that Obama played with many other 2020 White House Democratic hopefuls who had also pulled out of the race.

But Obama’s decision to stay sidelined throughout the primary race has always raised uncomfortable questions for Biden, opening the door for Trump himself to repeatedly push his alleged rival.

“I don’t know why President Obama didn’t support Joe Biden a long time ago. He thinks something is wrong. He’s going to come out, I’m sure he has to come out at some point because he doesn’t want definitely not see me for four more years, “Trump said during the White House briefing on Wednesday, hours after Sanders pulled out.

Even with the delay, however, Obama is ready to resume the election campaign when he determines that the time is right.

A Democrat strategist close to the inner circle of Obama told Fox News that the former president made it clear at the start of the primary process that once it is finished, he “will campaign vigorously in the general election.”

The strategist – who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely – added that over the past few weeks Obama “has had several conversations with candidates on the best way to position the Democratic Party for winning in November. Although the content of these conversations remains private, there was always agreement that winning in the fall was paramount. “

Democrats seem ready for Obama to start influencing the 2020 elections. Among them, Addisu Demissie, a veteran of the Obama 2008 presidential campaign and Obama’s political wing in the White House, Organizing for America , who led Senator Cory Booker’s recent presidential campaign.

“What do I see on the horizon?” Demissie wrote in a tweet that included a GIF of Obama and Biden walking down a hallway in the White House.

According to the most recent polls of the former president, Obama remains extremely popular among Democrats. And with Sanders out of the race, but keeping his name on the next primary polls to continue accumulating delegates, Obama could help Biden with the important task of wooing the Progressive Brandon and his legions of progressive and younger voters.

“Now that the main season is over, President Obama can play the role of chief unifier in the Democratic Party,” said Mo Elleithee, founding executive director of the University’s Institute of Politics and Public Services from Georgetown and Fox News contributor.

Elleithee, a main spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s The 2008 presidential campaign, who later served as director of communications for the National Democratic Committee, said Obama was also “an important voice in these tumultuous times.” As polls show that President Trump’s treatment of the crisis is declining, President Obama can help defend Joe Biden’s very different approach. “

Obama’s presence will also be very useful for fundraising, helping Biden to boost his campaign chests and energize Biden’s campaign.

But those waiting for the former president’s immediate appearance may be disappointed. While Obama campaigned with Hillary Clinton shortly after she became the presumed candidate in 2016, Obama’s likely plans to aggressively campaign for and with Biden will likely be delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Trump wasted no time wondering why it took Obama so long to support his former vice president.

“It amazes me that President Obama didn’t support Sleepy Joe. It just didn’t happen. When it will happen. He knows something you don’t know. I think I know, but you don’t know, “he said on Wednesday.

A source close to the former president said that “at the start of the primary process, President Obama said that for the Democratic Party to succeed in November, Democratic voters would have to select their candidate.”

While political experts agree that an active Obama can only help Biden and the candidates who died this fall, in the end, there is little that a surrogate can do. Obama fell aggressively on Clinton, but the Democratic candidate did not measure up.