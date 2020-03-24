With the Olympics on hold, Phelps worries about mental health

Michael Phelps was open to his mental health issues, even though he became the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.

Now, with the Tokyo Games on hold due to the coronavirus, retirees are swimming a lot, fearing that some athletes may be struggling to cope with this unprecedented delay.

“It’s a real hubbub,” Phelps told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “There is such a wave of emotions. I can’t imagine what these athletes are going through right now.”

In a telephone interview from his home in Arizona, where he is largely curled up like so many others around the world, Phelps reluctantly congratulated the International Olympic Committee for postponing the Games until 2021 while the world is facing the pandemic.

“Honestly, my first thought was that I was relieved,” he said. “Now there is a better chance that we can beat this thing and do what we have to do to save as many lives as possible.” I was happy to see them logically make an intelligent decision. It’s just frustrating that it takes so long. “

With the now official Olympic postponement planned, Phelps has turned his attention to world-class athletes who face another shocking change in their preparations, even if they were still dealing with the cuts in training and lack of human contact resulting from global efforts to reduce the virus.

Since retiring in 2016, after an unprecedented Olympic career that produced 23 gold medals and 28 medals in total, Phelps has spoken of suffering from depression and anxiety. He even had suicidal thoughts at the lowest.

He knows that this is a difficult period for those who were targeting the Olympic Games, which were supposed to open on July 24, but which have now been delayed by a year.

“As athletes, we are so regimented,” said Phelps. “At this point, all the work is done. We are tweaking the little things to get to this point. Now, it’s like, “Oh … we’re not competing.” All of these emotions are starting to soar. I really think mental health is so important right now. “

Phelps said the key to accommodation is to keep things as simple as possible.

“Just control what you can control,” he said. “We are in unexplored waters. We are asked all these big questions: what if? And what would happen if? And what would happen if? It is so hard to understand. We find it hard to just wrap our heads. “

Thinking back on his own career, Phelps said that he probably could have faced a very good postponement during the first of his career because he had focused on his goals. But he probably would have struggled with a delay before the London 2012 Games, when his motivation was lagging behind and he wasn’t even sure he wanted to participate.

“I barely held it by the seams,” remembers Phelps. “I don’t know if I could have done it another year.”

He retired after London, only to return to the pool less than two years later with a new passion that brought him to five more gold and one silver in Rio.

Phelps said he would be happy to offer advice and a shoulder to lean on for any athlete struggling in the coming weeks and months.

“Some guys have already reached out, asking questions about what they can do,” he said. “Anything I can do to support my friends and those who want to try to reach their goals and dreams, I will do it. It is such a great moment for mental health. It’s more important now than ever. I hope everyone is taking care of him mentally and physically right now. I am always available and open around the clock to anyone who needs help. “

Now 34, Phelps is happy and married with three young sons. Although he has no plans for another return, he is still involved in the sport through a swimwear business and other businesses.

He was looking forward to attending the Olympics as a spectator for the first time. He has not been to Japan since his breakthrough at the 2001 world championships.

“I’m someone who really likes and likes to watch sport at the highest level,” said Phelps. “I obviously know what it takes to get there. I was really impatient to see how everyone was doing. “

He still plans to be at the Olympics.

But, like everyone else, his plans are kept.