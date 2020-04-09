Without Sanders, can Biden consolidate the left?

welcome to Joe BidenDilemma.

His last remaining rival for the Democratic presidential nomination suspended his campaign. But Senator Bernie Sanders ostensibly refrained from approving former vice president. And Sanders made it clear that his name will remain on the democratic primary go ahead, bring the delegates together and provide “influence” at the party convention.

For Biden – who needs the support of Sanders and his legions of young and progressive supporters to unify the party as he challenges President Trump – a delicate dance is coming. The former vice president must clearly adopt more of Sanders’ progressive agenda if he wants to reach agreement with this part of the base.

But going too far makes Biden even more vulnerable to President Trump’s attacks than he pushes for a socialist agenda. Trump and his allies have hammered the message since the start of the cycle that the Democratic Party has drifted far to the left of most Americans. They are impatient to paint Biden with this brush.

In the moments of Sanders’ suspension, the president’s re-election campaign was launched with a announcement highlighting similarities between the alleged candidate and the democratic socialist.

“Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden: a great socialist government and a great Liberal government,” said the narrator on the spot. “They’re more alike than you think.”

While refusing his approval, Sanders invites Biden to embrace his program even more.

“I hope to be able to work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction,” Sanders said in an interview on Wednesday evening on “Late Show” on CBS. “HWe will have to bring new people into his political world and he will have to listen to their needs, the young people, the workers, and perhaps start to evolve in another direction to a certain extent than in the past. “

Discussions between the two teams to discuss areas of political agreement are underway. “The two campaigns continue to be engaged on a series of subjects which would build on Vice President Biden’s existing political proposals and further our common goals to move the country forward,” a senior official at Fox News said on Thursday. the Biden campaign.

Biden took steps in this direction before Sanders even withdrew. Last month, he partially embraced pressure from the senator for free tuition at universities and public colleges – which was a centerpiece of Sanders’ two White House deals. Biden also adopted a bankruptcy reform proposal, which was a key part of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s progressive presidential campaign.

And in his first one-on-one presidential debate with Sanders last month, the former vice president promised a moratorium on deportations in all circumstances during the first 100 days of a Biden administration.

Biden took two additional steps on Thursday, proposing to reduce medicare eligibility to age 60, and offering a plan to cancel student debt for low- and middle-income borrowers who attend public colleges or colleges. and historically black (HBCU) and private universities, underfunded institutions serving minorities (ISM)

But don’t expect Biden to sign on to Sanders’ proposed signing – a government-run “Medicare-for-all” system.

“I mean, I don’t think Joe is likely to adopt my platform. I get it. Okay,” said Sanders Thursday night. “But if he can go in that direction, I think people say, “you know what, this is a guy we have to support and we will support.” “

Biden hopes to avoid a repeat of the 2016 general election campaign when Sanders – following a fierce nomination battle with possible candidate Hillary Clinton – finally endorsed his rival in July. But many Sanders supporters did not support Clinton, contributing to Trump’s upset victory in the November general election.

This time around, Sanders dropped out of the race well before the end of a now extended main schedule due to coronavirus problems with in-person voting. And the apparent bitterness between Sanders and Clinton is not so obvious this time, as the senator and Biden at least publicly underline their friendship and mutual respect.

Add to that Sanders’ repeated vow to do whatever it takes to defeat Trump in November.

While winning Sanders is the first step, gaining support from supporters is a much more important step.

The progressive group Democracy for America – who supported Sanders – promised Wednesday that “we are determined to do everything we can to get Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump”.

“And after Joe Biden’s victories, as we will ensure he does, the progressive movement will push him every day to be the progressive president that America demands and our difficult times demand it,” added the organization.

But the campaign committee for gradual change – which was one of the main proponents of Warren’s candidacy for the White House – stressed that “nothing is more important to Biden at the moment than actively showing voters progressive that popular progressive ideas – which are needed right now – will be at the forefront of its agenda. “

Sanders’ most prominent supporters in Congress – progressive freshmen. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – all turned to Twitter to congratulate Sanders and lament the suspension of his campaign. But so far, they don’t know if they will support Biden.

Are Sanders supporters ready to kiss Biden?

One of the senator’s main supporters and surrogates in New Hampshire in 2016 and again in 2020 – executive councilor Andru Volinsky – told Fox News “There are people who have hurt the feelings, the concerns, they have worked very, very hard for a very long time and I think that must be respected. “

Volinsky – a Sanders delegate to the 2016 Democratic convention running for governor of New Hampshire this year – stressed that “I think the vice president would make a strategic mistake if he pushed too hard too quickly. I think that people need time and space to make decisions and I think they will make prudent decisions when given a little time. ”

And he said that “the big political issues that Senator Sanders has been defending for so long must be respected and adopted” by Biden.

Another Sanders supporter, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, said that “personally, I can [support Biden], but I know a lot of people who can’t. … Many people are really disappointed with the option we have right now. ”

Madeleine Rivera and Allie Raffa of Fox News contributed to this report.