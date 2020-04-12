Woman accidentally tans company logo on leg while coronavirus is locked

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

tan lines are the worst.

A young woman England decided to try to give herself a fake tan (something she says she never did) while distancing herself Coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned and she ended up with the name of a tanned company in her leg.

Dani Heath has published a photo on Facebook showing his tanned leg with the word “Adidas” clearly visible. As she explained in the post (dated April 10), “Fake tanned, put on adidas leggings and now I end up with that on my leg.”

After sharing the photo with some Facebook groups, it was eventually recovered by the media. Fortunately, she seems to be enjoying the spotlight.

“It was nice to put a smile on people’s faces and make them laugh especially in these dark times right now,” Heath told Fox News. “Ironic that I put on the leggings so I could cheer for the NHS and key workers!”

In a post on her Facebook page, where she shared one of the reports on her tan, Heath wrote: “What did you do in your forties because I got famous?”

“Yes, it’s still visible,” she confirmed a few days after the initial tan (luckily, she said that Adidas is her “benchmark”).

When asked about her tanning history, she explained, “No, I never do a fake tan, which makes it even more laughable!”

She also explained that, even though she may have had a glass of wine before the tan attempt, she certainly “needs an after-treatment.”