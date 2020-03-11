Woman accused of spying for Russia fights in court for permission to come to Canada

He was a Canadian consultant working on a humanitarian project to build homes for demobilized Russian soldiers in the ruins of the former Soviet Union.

She was his translator and his girlfriend, then his wife. Two decades later, the federal government calls her something else: a spy.

A Federal Court judge in Ottawa will hear oral arguments on Wednesday in the extraordinary case of David and Elena Crenna.

She was found inadmissible to Canada by an immigration arbitrator who sided with a border agency assessment that concluded that she had helped the Russian security service spy on the project housing in the mid-1990s.

“I can only laugh. I think the Canadian government should have better things to do,” said Elena Crenna in an interview with Skype on Tuesday from Russia. “They have nothing else on their plate but to pursue me?”

A job creation project for ex-soldiers

The story began in 1994 when David Crenna, a Canadian citizen, former public servant and political advisor to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, worked on a demonstration housing program in Tver, a city 182 kilometers northwest from Moscow.

Former Russian soldiers learned to build timber frame houses as part of a program funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the World Bank, which aimed to equip them with the skills to compete in the emerging market economy.

While translating and marketing the course, said Elena, she was approached by an SVR agent (formerly known as KGB and later FSB) who wanted to know what Canadians were doing.

With David’s blessing, she said, she cooperated and answered the officer’s questions.

Former federal official David Crenna says he is still baffled by federal allegations that his wife Elena spied on the Russians in the 1990s. (Murray Brewster / CBC)

David Crenna said he and Elena were forced to be transparent with the Russian authorities to avoid being shut down by the Russian government.

“Not having accepted this would have led to a situation where we could not trust the whole of the machinery of government, and [we] could not have completed the project requested by the Canadian government, “he said, adding that the Russian ambassador to Canada at the time had told the consultants to contact the SVR.

Elena said that she never transmitted secret information about the Tver project and that she did not secretly collect information.

The model house for the project was completed and inaugurated in 1996 by the then Russian Minister of Housing. David Crenna returned to Canada, while Elena remained in Russia. She eventually became an American citizen after marrying an American and moving to California.

‘Honey trap’

The two did not meet until the early 2000s. At that time, a defector from the FSB wrote a revealing book which alleged that a Canadian disarmament program in the 1990s had been penetrated by Russian intelligence services. Without naming Crenna and his former girlfriend, Sergei Tretyakov said the Russian intelligence services had set up a “honey trap” to collect information about the humanitarian housing project.

(In intelligence circles, a honey trap is an operation that uses sex or romantic entanglements to deceive or blackmail targets by giving them information.)

The allegations were false, said David, who was interviewed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service about it. He said the spy agency had no concerns.

It was only after marrying Elena and asking to stay in Canada that the Canada Border Services Agency became interested in them. She has been interviewed by CSIS and the FBI and they have expressed no concerns, said Crennas.

“A disinformation specialist”

Immigration officials approved his stay request in 2018 after a hearing, but the federal government has appealed the decision.

Last June, the Appeal Division of the Immigration and Refugee Board ruled that Elena had “committed espionage acts contrary to the interests of Canada”. He ordered his expulsion.

The arbitrator wrote that Elena’s actions might seem simple and harmless in the context of the time, but the immigration system must protect Canada’s fundamental values.

David and Elena Crenna at home in Ottawa on Christmas Day 2019. (David Crenna)

The Crennas said they were flabbergasted.

“They clung to [Tretyakov’s] book, which we told them to repeat his false allegations, “said David Crenna.

“This KGB colonel [the forerunner of the FSB] was a disinformation specialist and it seems very ironic that a Canadian security service would give more credit to what it would say than to what the FBI, CSIS, etc. would say about us and it. “

Tretyakov died suddenly in Florida in 2010.

The federal government, in files filed last month, argued that the type of information Elena passed on was unimportant – that her actions always amounted to spying.

“The nature of the information is irrelevant” with regard to espionage “”, according to the same source, adding that the information was “intended to be used in one way or another by the Russian state “.

Elena quietly left Canada in late December to visit friends in the United States, and is now in Russia, but will return to the United States pending a court decision.

“I am honestly still perplexed at the position they have taken,” said David.