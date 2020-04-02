Woman Who Said Drinking Aquarium Cleaner Because Of President’s Advice Is Not Trump Supporter

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Arizona woman who said she and her husband were drinking an aquarium cleaner to keep the coronavirus away has made a significant donation to Democrats and recognizes that she is not a supporter of President Trump – despite the news that she ingested the dangerous drug because she trusted what she thought was the President’s advice.

The 61-year-old woman, whose first name is Wanda but requested that her full identity not be revealed, survived the ordeal. Her 68-year-old husband Gary did not. Wanda said that she and her husband each took a “teaspoon” of aquarium cleaner; the results of medical toxicology and a police investigation were pending.

“I saw him sitting on the back shelf and thought,” Hey, isn’t that what they’re talking about on TV? “” Wanda told NBC News, referring to chloroquine phosphate in his aquarium cleaner.

On March 19, Trump touted anecdotal evidence that the antimalarial drug chloroquine could be used as a treatment for coronavirus during a White House briefing, calling him a possible “game changer.” In fact, the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] at approved the medication on an emergency basis even if various media reports mocked Trump’s suggestion. However, the woman and her husband ingested the chloroquine phosphate additive, which has been used in aquariums to kill microscopic organisms that could harm fish and other aquatic animals.

Several media organizations who later confused the drug chloroquine with chloroquine phosphate corrections made. The New York Times, however, anything but accused Trump to recommend the same substance in the aquarium cleaner.

Nonetheless, Wanda drew national attention, claiming that Trump had suggested that she consume the aquarium cleaner with her husband, and that she did so to avoid “getting sick.”

“My advice is to believe nothing of the president and his people because they don’t know what they are talking about,” Wanda told NBC News Vaughn Hillyard.

Wanda added, exaggerating the president’s remarks: “We saw Trump on TV – every channel – and all of his pals and that it was safe [sic]. … Trump continued to say it was essentially a cure. “

She claimed that within “20 minutes” of taking the chemical, she felt “dizzy and hot” and started to vomit, and her husband “started to develop respiratory problems and wanted to hold my hand “.

Asked by Hillyard about the advice she would give to the American people, she reiterated, “Oh my God. Take nothing. Do not believe anything. Do not believe anything of the President and his people … call your doctor.”

The Washington Free Beacon quickly unearthed evidence that NBC News did not do, including Wanda’s many donations to Democrats last February. During this month, Wanda donated to PAC 314 Action funds, which called itself “pro-scientific resistance” to the White House.

Federal Election Commission files reviewed by the media revealed many other recipients of Wanda’s money, including Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the pro-choice EMILY list.

Speaking to the Free Beacon, Wanda admitted that she was a Democrat and put less emphasis on Trump’s advice: “We weren’t big supporters of [Trump], but we saw that they used it in China and other things, “said Wanda.

“We didn’t think it would kill us,” she added. “We thought if anything could help us, that’s what we heard on the news.”

Wanda did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

In addition, Fox News has reviewed a Facebook page apparently owned by Wanda, which was first identified by Twitter user Techno Fog.

“Your psycho prez is in [t]clean, will you see it? “Wanda wrote on Facebook on February 19, wishing a friend a happy birthday. Trump was in town at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona that day.

Some media have been criticized for appearing to suggest that Trump’s comments contributed to the death of her husband.

“Everything in this vast and populous nation is not a referendum on the president”, concluded Charles Cook of the National Review.

In one declaration, the Department of Health and Human Services authorized this week both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to be “donated to the national strategic stock to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to adolescent and adult hospital patients with COVID-19 , as applicable, during a clinical trial. not available or feasible. “