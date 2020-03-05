Women, children leave Canadian shelters almost 19,000 times a month

This story Stop domestic violenceThe CBC News Series discusses the crisis of violence by Canada’s intimate partners and what can be done to end it.

On a cold night in Montreal last December, Hamida decided she was enough.

Her husband was furious while they were talking. He kicked her down with her chest and punched her face several times while on the ground.

It was not the first time he hit her. It usually happened when she refused to have sex with him.

“Why are you being me? Why are you doing this to me?” She recalls tears.

“And he said, ‘You don’t listen to me, you should do what I want to do … you should follow me. You have no right to say no to me.’ “

Meanwhile, the couple’s four-year-old son immediately heard.

When it was over, 26-year-old Hamida was left with black eyes and wounded across her face.

She told her husband she needed air. She went out with her son and called 911.

They waited outside the house at sub-zero temperatures for over an hour.

When the police arrived, they called Montreal a shelter of five to six women. There was no room for Hamida and her son.

She asked the police where she could go. The officer told her to keep calling the shelter.

When the snow fell around them, Hamida began to cry, holding the hand of her son.

Hundreds turned away

Hamida is not her real name, and the CBC has agreed to protect her identity with concern for her security.

Her situation is not unique.

A sign on the wall of the transition house in Langley BC (Maggie McPherson / CBC)

According to CBC News analysis, an average of 620 women and children were kicked out of Canadian domestic violence shelters daily in November 2019. If November is typical, it is almost 19,000 times a month.

The real number is probably higher. Workers at shelters in some places have told the CBC that the numbers in November are actually small, as the holiday season is approaching and women hate leaving their families.

The CBC data is also incomplete. CBC reporters heard responses from more than half of the 527 shelters we identified. This means that this figure does not include people away from about 220 shelters

In more than 80% of cases, shelters were full and people were kicked out.

Every day hundreds of people are not only moving out but growing. According to Canadian statistics, it increased 69% from 539 in 2014 to 911 in 2018 based on data from all shelters in the country.

Lise Martin, Executive Director of Women’s Shelters Canada, says a nationally coordinated approach is needed to help women and children escape domestic violence. (Matthew Terrio / CBC)

Asking shelters for help is a big decision, and having to get rid of women and children at risk is a serious consequence, said Lise Martin, Canadian female shelter’s executive director. Was.

Those who go nowhere else may mean being forced to live longer with the abusers.

Hamida and her son went home that night. They had nowhere else to go.

She called the shelter the next day but still had no room for them. Some people said she would call her when space was available, but no one called.

“It’s okay he beats you”

She called Afghan families and told them that they wanted to provide support and wanted to leave her husband.

“They told me no. It’s okay if he beats you,” she said. They told her she would not be able to make it herself as a woman in Canada without her husband.

“I have no hope from the shelter, no parents, no hope from my husband. With stress and my son alone … I was in a completely dark place.”

Hamida has decided she will end her life.

Happening throughout Canada

According to Manon Monastesse, Executive Director of the Quebec Women’s Shelter Federation, shelters serving women in Montreal are almost always full.

Monastesse explained that Quebec women’s shelters serve victims of sexual trafficking, forced marriages, and some homeless women, as well as fleeing domestic violence. The population is growing, and there have been few female shelters in the last decade.

Manon Monastesse, Executive Director of the Quebec Women’s Shelter Federation, says the problem is an increasing number of women and children away from shelters in the Montreal region. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

But the problem is not limited to Quebec.

Domestic violence shelters have been forced to drive out a significant number of women and children in all major Canadian cities, according to a CBC analysis.

Nationally, the biggest factor is the lack of affordable housing, Martin, director Female shelter canada.

Young woman speaks

As a result, many women using shelters have lost rent and continue to live with the abusers.

Another factor is the growing awareness of intimate partner violence. Martin and Monastesse stated that shelter clients are increasingly young women, have less resistance to abuse, and will leave the relationship sooner than before.

Even when women can enter emergency shelters, their stay is often limited to one to three months. The lack of affordable housing makes it difficult to find a place to go after, and some women return to abusers.

Michel was not reported on the CBC’s surname, but after months of psychological abuse and sometimes physical abuse, B.C. Escaped to the Fraser Valley Transition House.

However, she had only 30 days to find another place to live, and couldn’t find one that could afford. She faced being told to wait for subsidized housing for two years, she returned to her former partner and said that he had changed.

Michelle, B.C. Pictured here in Langley is a female shelter who returned to her abuse partner when she couldn’t find an affordable home. (Maggie McPherson / CBC)

Within months, the abuse began again and escalated immediately. Michelle began to fear her security. She called several female shelters, but they were all full.

“I need to survive again until I can find a way to the transition house,” she recalled. “What should I do? I was really scared.”

Last month, Michel was told that he had time to call the shelter and take available beds when a vacant lot was created. She is now desperately looking for a permanent place to call home.

‘I have nothing’

Hamida woke up hopelessly on a cold December morning shortly before Christmas.

She had her son eat breakfast and dressed. She asked her husband to take me to day care.

When they were gone, Hamida wrote a note explaining that she was ending her life, “I have no hope because nobody understands me.”

She sent a text message to her husband telling her she was about to commit suicide and asked her to take care of her son.

And the world was dark.

Trauma of shelter staff

Frontline workers who need to tell women who are in need of shelter say this experience is trauma.

Chandra Evanson, who works at Dickson House in Burnaby on the outskirts of Vancouver, said she would refuse about half of the shelter requests the staff are receiving due to lack of space. Sometimes this means rejecting several people a day.

In BC, Chandra Evanson, who works at Dickson House in Burnaby, says she has to make personal sacrifices to women who need space in shelters. (Submitted by Chandra Evanson)

“Saying no to someone I know is very upsetting for me that there are children who may be returning to dangerous situations,” she said. “I don’t even know how to put it in words to find out that mom is struggling to protect their children and may not be able to do it.”

Evanson calls them elsewhere, but knows that other shelters in Vancouver’s Lower Mainland are often near or near capacity.

National plan required

What is needed, Martin said, is a nationally coordinated plan to ensure that women and children at risk go to safe places.

She explained that the federal government has funding through a national housing strategy to build more shelters, but it is the state government that is responsible for placing and operating them.

The state also funds programs such as abuse survivors and, ultimately, counseling that subsidized housing requires.

In an interview with CBC News, the Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Mariam Monsev, said in an interview with the government that it had begun work on a coordinated national plan to combat gender-based intimate partner violence. As mentioned, timeline.

Mariam Monsev, Federal Minister for Equality of Women and Gender, says the federal government is developing a national strategy on intimate partner violence. (Kate Buckert / CBC)

Part of that is support for subsidized housing through the National Housing Strategy, and Monsef has used a portion of its money from women’s advocacy groups to help women and children, especially from domestic violence, escape from domestic violence. He added that he had heard the call to help.

“I am safe”

Hamida could hear her husband, but could not move or talk.

The rescue team arrived and put on an oxygen mask. They took her to the hospital.

“I had a useless relationship with myself and told the doctor that I wanted to go to a place where I couldn’t see my husband … go home and do the same thing … end my life.”

The social worker met Hamida while she was in the hospital and set up a place in the shelter.

When Hamida was discharged, the hospital called a taxi. However, 10 minutes by taxi to get there, Hamida’s husband and son arrived.

Her son was glad to see her, shouting, laughing, and hugging her mother. Hamida could not stand leaving him.

She went home with her husband.

However, in her hand there was a small piece of paper that she hid as soon as she got home: the address of the shelter.

Two days later she went to a convenience store late at night while her husband was working. She called the shelter and asked if they still had a place for her. They did.

The shelter called a taxi and Hamida left with her son.

When she woke up in the morning, in a safe place with her son, Hamida told her that something had changed.

“No stress. Safe, hopeful, no husband here.”

“It’s a paradise for me.”

The two can stay in the shelter until the subsidized apartment opens.

In the meantime, Hamida works as a cook and wants to graduate from high school.

She shared her story with others in the shelter, and when they heard her, she said that Hamida gave her the courage to move forward.

“We are strong and intend to be strong.”

Watch: North Women’s Long Journey to Safety

One in three N.W.T.s live more than 100 km from domestic violence shelters. 2:49

Call 911 if you need help and are in immediate danger. How to find support in your area click here.

