Woody Harrelson: latest star shares 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories

Link between wild conspiracy theories 5G networks to the coronavirus the pandemic is accused of a series of attacks on mobile phone towers in the UK – and is even spread by celebrities such as Woody Harrelson.

Tower fires in Birmingham, Liverpool and Belfast have all been blamed on conspiracy theories, British officials said. Theories have varied from 5G signals causing the virus to spread which started as a cover-up of network related diseases.

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove condemned the stories as “dangerous nonsense” while noting that damaged telephone lines are crucial for emergency services responding to the pandemic.

Yet conspiracy theories are quickly reaching massive audiences – in part thanks to the celebrities who now share it with millions of people on social media.

Woody Harrelson, former TV star “Cheers” recently published a report “on the negative effects of 5G” and its supposed role in the coronavirus pandemic to more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

“I haven’t fully checked it, I find it very interesting,” he wrote about the report, saying that “5G radiation” “exacerbates” the spread of the contagion and makes it more deadly.

This post got 25,500 likes – while another one from video showing Chinese activists the attack on the telephone towers has been seen more than 300,000 times.

Singer M.I.A. also repeatedly tweeted about her fears about 5G – recently saying that even if it doesn’t cause COVID-19, it “can disrupt or slow the body down in the healing process because the body learns to respond to new signals, to wavelength frequency, etc. @ at the same time as Cov. “

The rapper from “Paper Planes” even posted a photo of one of the burning towers.

“People in England set it on fire. They should just put it out until the end of the pandemic! ” she wrote.

Professor Stephen Powis, UK National Medical Director, called the theories “outrageous” and “absolute and absolute trash”.

